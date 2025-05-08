River Front RAM Opens as the Midwest's First Stand Along Commercial RAM Truck Dealership in North Aurora
River Front RAM has opened a one of a kind stand along RAM truck dealership with more inventory and 15 service bays for retail and commercial trucks in North Aurora, Illinois.
North Aurora, IL, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram proudly announces the grand opening of River Front RAM, a groundbreaking standalone dealership dedicated exclusively to RAM trucks and commercial vehicles. Located in North Aurora, Illinois, this state of the art facility is the first of its kind in the Midwest, offering unparalleled sales, service and expertise for RAM enthusiasts and commercial clients alike.
The 30,000 square foot River Front Ram center marks a strategic expansion for the award winning River Front brand, which has served the Chicagoland area since 1989. The new facility will specialize in RAM's full lineup, from consumer favorites like the RAM 1500 to heave-duty commercial trucks, filling a critical niche in the region's automotive market.
"This isn't just a dealership-it's a destination for RAM truck buyers and businesses," said Bill McSkimming, President of River Front. "By dedicating this space solely to RAM, we're doubling down on our commitment to expertise, inventory and customer service. Whether you're a contractor needing a workhorse or a family upgrading to a luxury pickup, we've got you covered. It's like our slogan says, 'Get What You Want...at River Front'."
Designed for contractor and everyday drivers, the facility features expanded inventory of both new and pre-driven vehicles with a dedicated lot for RAM's full range, including commercial-grade trucks previously underserved in the area. It also boasts a high-capacity service area with 15 service bays tailored for fleet maintenance and quick turnarounds. Additionally, River Front has negotiated collaborations with local businesses and major financial institutions to streamline financing and fleet solutions for companies.
River Front RAM's opening aligns with North Aurora's rapid development, which has been new businesses and residential projects like the Autumn Ridge subdivision rise nearby. The dealership will continue River Front's tradition of community engagement, supporting i9nitatives such as food drives and local baseball team sponsorships.
The dealership is located at 1851 Orchard Gateway Boulevard in North Aurora.
