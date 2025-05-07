RealSplit™ Launches Fractional Real Estate Platform with Three Blue-Chip Properties
RealSplit offers fractional ownership in blue-chip commercial properties. They enable investors to resell their ownership in a property on a secondary marketplace that's fully compliant with FINRA/SEC.
Sugar Land, TX, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RealSplit™, a proprietary software platform that enables real estate investment through fractional ownership is actively signing up accredited investors for fractionalized CRE offerings.
RealSplit™ makes it easy for nearly anyone to own a piece of income-generating real estate. At launch, investors will be able to explore and invest in these three blue-chip properties:
LORE LA –Mixed-Use Property in Inglewood CA, walking distance to all 3 stadiums. https://realsplit.net/property/LORE-LA/listing/1
Alumina – Beachfront Hotel & Medical Spa located in Tulum Mexico.
https://realsplit.net/property/Alumina-Tulum/listing/9
QuikWash #7 – Cash Flow Car Wash! Own the 7th new location with the other six franchises earning 40% + ROI.
https://realsplit.net/property/QuikWash-Bellflower/listing/8
Each of these properties represents the types of properties that have been hand-selected by RealSplit’s team for launch, with hundreds of other deals going live on the platform daily.
“Our mission is to lower the barrier to real estate ownership,” said Brian Massie, Co-Founder/CEO at RealSplit™. “We only offer properties that we have vetted and are worth putting our own money into. With LORE, Alumina, and QuikWash, we’re showcasing the kind of diverse, income-producing assets that RealSplit is offering to our investor community.”
Investors can sign up now at https://realsplit.net to be notified as soon as the platform goes live.
Media Contact:
Please email info@realsplit.net.
Contact
DJ Sloan
346-537-6944
https://realsplit.net/
