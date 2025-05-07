Moneyfest with Your Sixth Sense Summit Helps Spiritual Seekers & Women Heal Money Wounds, Tap Intuition & Manifest Abundance Without the Hustle
Join the virtual Moneyfest Summit (May 12–16) to clear money blocks, trust your sixth sense, and manifest abundance that sticks—with 25+ experts, live sessions & a vibrant Facebook group.
Livermore, CA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Virtual Summit “Moneyfest with Your Sixth Sense” Launches May 12–16, 2025
Heal Your Money Story, Upgrade Your Reality.
From stressed about abundance to intuitive income, this 5-day summit helps spiritually curious women finally ditch the hustle and call in abundance that sticks.
What happens when you blend the power of spiritual intuition with the desire to break free from financial struggle? You get Moneyfest with Your Sixth Sense — a first-of-its-kind virtual summit (May 12–16, 2025) where over 25 intuitive healers, money mentors, and spiritual guides come together to help spiritually curious women heal their money wounds, trust their inner voice, and start manifesting with clarity and confidence.
The summit isn’t about charging your crystals and hoping for the best. It’s about tuning into your intuition and clearing the blocks that are actually standing between you and your dream life.
“This isn’t another ‘think positive’ workshop,” says Vaishali Nikhade, engineer-turned-psychic and host of the summit. “This is where your sixth sense becomes your money compass — no more crying into your journal or wondering if you're ‘doing manifestation wrong.’ You’ll walk away knowing exactly what to shift, and how to call in more… without working harder.”
What to Expect:
Daily pre-recorded sessions from intuitive money coaches, psychics, mindset mentors & more
Live coworking session: Why Your Money Manifestations Keep Falling Flat — And What to Do Instead
Powerful masterclass: How to Call in Wild, Unbelievable Wins Without Hustling Harder
Live panels + Q&A so you can finally ask what you really want to know about your blocks, breakthroughs, and next moves
Exclusive access to a private Facebook group to connect, share insights, and vibe with like-minded women on the same money-healing journey.
This summit is for you if:
You’re a spiritually curious woman and ready to stop playing small with money
You’re tired of affirmations that don’t “stick” and vision boards that stay on the wall
You’ve been asking the Universe for signs — but now you’re ready for results
Heal your money story. Upgrade your reality.
Register now: https://vaishalinikhade.com/moneyfest-with-your-sixth-sense/?utm_source=vaishali_pr
About the Host:
Vaishali Nikhade is a psychic with over 9000 readings, energy healer, and a former engineer who has helped women tap into their sixth sense to unlock clarity, success, and abundance. She specializes in helping women stop second-guessing their path and start trusting their inner knowing. For more information, visit vaishalinikhade.com.
vaishalinikhade.com/moneyfest-with-your-sixth-sense/
Contact
415-735-6757
https://vaishalinikhade.com
https://vaishalinikhade.com/about-us/contact/
