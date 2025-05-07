RESCUE® Partners with WholeSchool Mindfulness to Support Student Well-Being and Mindfulness Education
North Andover, MA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, on National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, RESCUE®, a leading brand in natural stress and emotional support, is proud to announce a new charitable partnership with WholeSchool Mindfulness, a nonprofit organization committed to transforming education through the power of mindfulness. As part of this partnership, RESCUE will make a monetary donation to fund the integration of a Mindfulness Director position at one (1) K–8 school, for the 2025-2026 academic year.
This partnership reflects RESCUE’s efforts to raise awareness on the importance of emotional consciousness and self-care as part of overall wellness and development, and WholeSchool Mindfulness’ mission to co-create an education system rooted in well-being. community connection, and justice-centered education.
“We believe in the power of mindfulness and emotional awareness to make a meaningful impact—not only on individuals but entire communities,” April Lowry, US General Manager for Nelsons® and the RESCUE brand. “By supporting WholeSchool Mindfulness, we’re helping bring emotional resilience and clarity to future generations—values that are at the heart of everything RESCUE stands for.”
WholeSchool Mindfulness currently supports 21 Mindfulness Directors in schools across the country. Of those 21 Mindfulness Directors, 16 (76%) serve predominantly low-income and/or BIPOC students.
“Announcing this partnership today, National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, is a beautiful example of values in action,” said Ben Painter of WholeSchool Mindfulness. “Together with RESCUE, we’re building a mindful education system that focuses on mindful, emotional connections and well-being for every child, educator, and community.”
The new Mindfulness Director will begin their role in the 2025–2026 academic year (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026), with programming designed to integrate mindfulness into classroom experiences, staff development, and family engagement initiatives.
This donation marks a meaningful step forward in both organizations' shared vision: emotionally aware and connected young people that can impact others with clarity and empathy as they grow, develop and mature in life.
About RESCUE, a Nelsons Brand
Nelsons has been a leader in natural healthcare for over 165 years. With a commitment to providing safe, effective remedies for the whole family, our range of brands continues to support the health and well-being of people worldwide. The RESCUE brand offers a range of natural products to support stress relief, mood and sleep, including the iconic Rescue Remedy®. With a heritage rooted in Dr. Bach’s flower remedies, Bach® Original Flower Remedies, RESCUE helps people manage the challenges of everyday life with composure and calm.
About WholeSchool Mindfulness
WholeSchool Mindfulness is a nonprofit organization working to co-create an education system that advances well-being, community, and justice through the transformative power of mindfulness. They help schools establish Mindfulness Directors—staff members dedicated to integrating mindfulness in a culturally responsive and sustainable way.
Reference:
www.rescueremedy.com
www.wholeschoolmindfulness.org
Contact
NelsonsContact
Kim Knoblauch
978-397-5784
www.nelsons.com
