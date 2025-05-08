Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers Deliver Higher Efficiency and Performance with Lower TCO
A study by Prowess Consulting reveals Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors enhance AI workload efficiency and TCO. These servers achieve up to a 7:1 consolidation ratio, cut VMware licensing costs by more than 42%, increase performance by up to 47%, and reduce power consumption per operation by up to 65%, as compared to previous-generation and competitive servers.
Bellevue, WA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new study conducted by Prowess Consulting highlights how Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors can deliver significant advantages in several critical areas. Prowess Consulting’s research compares next-generation PowerEdge servers to previous-generation platforms and competing solutions, revealing superior consolidation, power efficiency, and workload performance. The study confirms that organizations upgrading to the latest PowerEdge servers can achieve up to a 7:1 server consolidation ratio, can lower per-core VMware licensing costs by more than 42%, and can reduce CPU power consumption per operation by up to 65% compared to using previous-generation servers. These improvements can translate to tangible business benefits, including lower licensing costs, reduced energy expenses, and streamlined infrastructure management.
“For IT leaders navigating the shift to AI and cloud-ready data centers, the Dell PowerEdge platform presents a compelling case,” says Aaron Suzuki, Prowess Consulting CEO. “With enhanced processing capabilities, sustainability gains, and cost optimizations, these servers provide a clear path to modernizing infrastructure while delivering long-term value.”
Among the study’s findings, Prowess Consulting determined that the latest-generation PowerEdge servers can deliver up to 47% higher performance than competing solutions, leveraging innovations such as PCIe® 5.0 connectivity, DDR5 memory, and multi-core scalability. These advancements enable businesses to handle AI, virtualization, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads with greater efficiency and responsiveness.
To explore how PowerEdge servers with 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors can help optimize your data center’s total cost of ownership (TCO), visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-ai-ready-performance-tco-savings. Learn more about the capabilities of Dell PowerEdge servers on Dell Info Hub: https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/t/rack-and-tower-servers-1.
*The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
“For IT leaders navigating the shift to AI and cloud-ready data centers, the Dell PowerEdge platform presents a compelling case,” says Aaron Suzuki, Prowess Consulting CEO. “With enhanced processing capabilities, sustainability gains, and cost optimizations, these servers provide a clear path to modernizing infrastructure while delivering long-term value.”
Among the study’s findings, Prowess Consulting determined that the latest-generation PowerEdge servers can deliver up to 47% higher performance than competing solutions, leveraging innovations such as PCIe® 5.0 connectivity, DDR5 memory, and multi-core scalability. These advancements enable businesses to handle AI, virtualization, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads with greater efficiency and responsiveness.
To explore how PowerEdge servers with 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors can help optimize your data center’s total cost of ownership (TCO), visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-ai-ready-performance-tco-savings. Learn more about the capabilities of Dell PowerEdge servers on Dell Info Hub: https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/t/rack-and-tower-servers-1.
*The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
Contact
Prowess ConsultingContact
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Categories