Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers Deliver Higher Efficiency and Performance with Lower TCO

A study by Prowess Consulting reveals Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors enhance AI workload efficiency and TCO. These servers achieve up to a 7:1 consolidation ratio, cut VMware licensing costs by more than 42%, increase performance by up to 47%, and reduce power consumption per operation by up to 65%, as compared to previous-generation and competitive servers.