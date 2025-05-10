Guiso Latin Fusion to Showcase Vibrant Flavors at the 2025 Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience
Guiso Latin Fusion, a beloved culinary gem in downtown Healdsburg, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, taking place May 15-18, 2025.
Healdsburg, CA, May 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is renowned for highlighting the region’s exceptional makers—farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs—alongside world-class Sonoma wines. Guiso Latin Fusion is honored to join this distinguished lineup at the Healdsburg Food & Wine Experience's Grand Tasting, on Saturday, May 17 from 11:45am-4:30pm (event opens 45 minutes early for VIP Ticket Holders and general admission starts at 12:30pm) Guiso will be offering festival guests a taste of its signature Latin-inspired cuisine, crafted with locally sourced ingredients and a passion for bold, authentic flavors.
“We are excited to be part of an event that truly celebrates the spirit and bounty of Sonoma County,” said Carlos Mojica, chef and owner of Guiso Latin Fusion. “Our team looks forward to sharing the vibrant flavors of Latin America with guests from near and far, and toasting to the incredible community of makers that make Healdsburg such a special place.”
Throughout the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to sample Guiso Latin Fusion’s unique dishes, meet the chefs, and experience firsthand the restaurant’s commitment to culinary creativity and community. The event promises a dynamic blend of tastings, demonstrations, and immersive experiences, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Sonoma wine country.
About Guiso Latin Fusion
Located in the heart of Healdsburg, Guiso Latin Fusion is a family-owned restaurant known for its innovative take on Latin American cuisine. Chef Carlos Mojica and his team blend traditional recipes with local Sonoma ingredients, creating a menu that is both authentic and inventive.
Media Contact:
Annie Holman
415.420.4445
