NFL Sees 43% Drop in Kickoff Concussion Rate - Dr. Thom Mayer Highlights Success on My Favorite Mistake Podcast
The NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” rule led to a 43% drop in concussion rates on kickoffs during the 2024 season, according to Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA. On the My Favorite Mistake podcast, Dr. Mayer discussed how science, equipment innovation, and systems thinking are improving player safety while keeping the game exciting. “The good news is, it worked. The bad news—and the good news—is the work continues.”
Newport, KY, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The NFL Players Association’s Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer, revealed in a recent podcast interview that the concussion rate on kickoff plays dropped by 43% during the 2024 NFL season — a direct result of the league’s newly implemented “dynamic kickoff” rule.
Appearing on a bonus episode of the My Favorite Mistake podcast hosted by award-winning author and healthcare safety expert Mark Graban, Dr. Mayer discussed how data-driven design and a systems-thinking approach helped the league reduce injuries without removing one of the game’s most iconic plays.
“We didn’t change the mass (of the players). But we changed the acceleration,” said Mayer. “When science meets practicality, and it protects our players — that’s a win.”
In addition to fewer head injuries, the new kickoff format also restored more action to the play. According to Dr. Mayer, the kickoff return rate increased from 22% to 33%, resulting in more dynamic plays and special teams highlights without compromising player safety.
“The good news is, it worked well,” he added. “The bad news — and the good news — is that the work continues.”
Guardian Caps, Helmet Innovation, and the Push Toward Zero Harm
Dr. Mayer also addressed equipment changes contributing to safety gains, including the increasing use of guardian caps — soft padded shells worn over helmets — and the emergence of “guardian-cap optional” helmets, which integrate similar protection directly into helmet design.
Although two players suffered concussions while wearing guardian caps, Mayer emphasized that equipment is only one part of the larger safety system. “You can get a concussion with a guardian cap,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean we stop pushing for better protection.”
Mayer noted that the next area of focus is shoulder injuries, which have increased as head-first contact has decreased. Custom-fit, 3D-printed padding and improved shoulder pad design are among the innovations being explored.
“In the NFL, the injury rate is 100%. But that doesn’t mean we stop trying to reduce the severity and frequency of those injuries,” Mayer said. “Why not half? Why not half as many concussions next year?”
Parallels Beyond Football: Lessons for Healthcare, Industry, and Leadership
Host Mark Graban, a leading voice in healthcare improvement and workplace safety, emphasized the broader implications of Mayer’s approach.
“The NFL’s safety journey mirrors what we see in hospitals and factories,” said Graban. “Set bold goals, experiment scientifically, and never stop improving. That mindset can save lives in any industry.”
The full interview is available now on My Favorite Mistake, on all major podcast platforms and at https://www.markgraban.com/how-the-nfl-is-reducing-head-injuries-without-losing-the-kickoff-a-conversation-with-dr-thom-mayer/
Appearing on a bonus episode of the My Favorite Mistake podcast hosted by award-winning author and healthcare safety expert Mark Graban, Dr. Mayer discussed how data-driven design and a systems-thinking approach helped the league reduce injuries without removing one of the game’s most iconic plays.
“We didn’t change the mass (of the players). But we changed the acceleration,” said Mayer. “When science meets practicality, and it protects our players — that’s a win.”
In addition to fewer head injuries, the new kickoff format also restored more action to the play. According to Dr. Mayer, the kickoff return rate increased from 22% to 33%, resulting in more dynamic plays and special teams highlights without compromising player safety.
“The good news is, it worked well,” he added. “The bad news — and the good news — is that the work continues.”
Guardian Caps, Helmet Innovation, and the Push Toward Zero Harm
Dr. Mayer also addressed equipment changes contributing to safety gains, including the increasing use of guardian caps — soft padded shells worn over helmets — and the emergence of “guardian-cap optional” helmets, which integrate similar protection directly into helmet design.
Although two players suffered concussions while wearing guardian caps, Mayer emphasized that equipment is only one part of the larger safety system. “You can get a concussion with a guardian cap,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean we stop pushing for better protection.”
Mayer noted that the next area of focus is shoulder injuries, which have increased as head-first contact has decreased. Custom-fit, 3D-printed padding and improved shoulder pad design are among the innovations being explored.
“In the NFL, the injury rate is 100%. But that doesn’t mean we stop trying to reduce the severity and frequency of those injuries,” Mayer said. “Why not half? Why not half as many concussions next year?”
Parallels Beyond Football: Lessons for Healthcare, Industry, and Leadership
Host Mark Graban, a leading voice in healthcare improvement and workplace safety, emphasized the broader implications of Mayer’s approach.
“The NFL’s safety journey mirrors what we see in hospitals and factories,” said Graban. “Set bold goals, experiment scientifically, and never stop improving. That mindset can save lives in any industry.”
The full interview is available now on My Favorite Mistake, on all major podcast platforms and at https://www.markgraban.com/how-the-nfl-is-reducing-head-injuries-without-losing-the-kickoff-a-conversation-with-dr-thom-mayer/
Contact
Constancy, Inc.Contact
Mark Graban
817-372-5682
markgraban.com
Mark Graban
817-372-5682
markgraban.com
Categories