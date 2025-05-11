NFL Sees 43% Drop in Kickoff Concussion Rate - Dr. Thom Mayer Highlights Success on My Favorite Mistake Podcast

The NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” rule led to a 43% drop in concussion rates on kickoffs during the 2024 season, according to Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA. On the My Favorite Mistake podcast, Dr. Mayer discussed how science, equipment innovation, and systems thinking are improving player safety while keeping the game exciting. “The good news is, it worked. The bad news—and the good news—is the work continues.”