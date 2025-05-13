Swim Digital Group Named Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine

Swim Digital Group has been named the Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine. Featured in “Cracking the Code to Student Success,” the article showcases Swim’s student-centered, data-informed work across enrollment, branding, and retention. The firm’s transformative Secret Student Experience and partnership with colleges nationwide continue to drive equity and access in higher ed.