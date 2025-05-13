Swim Digital Group Named Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine
Swim Digital Group has been named the Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine. Featured in “Cracking the Code to Student Success,” the article showcases Swim’s student-centered, data-informed work across enrollment, branding, and retention. The firm’s transformative Secret Student Experience and partnership with colleges nationwide continue to drive equity and access in higher ed.
Tampa, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Swim Digital Group, a mission-driven higher education consulting firm, is proud to announce its recognition as the Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 by Education Insider Magazine. Featured in the magazine’s Vendor Viewpoint series, the article titled “Cracking the Code to Student Success” highlights Swim’s transformative approach to improving outcomes across the student journey.
Founded in 2009 by President & CEO Trimeka Benjamin, Swim Digital Group has been at the forefront of solving complex challenges in higher education. From enrollment management and institutional branding to student retention and engagement, Swim partners with colleges and universities to design scalable, data-informed solutions that center the student experience.
“At Swim, we believe that transforming the student experience is the key to disrupting education, and this recognition affirms that belief. Being named the Top Higher Education Consulting Firm of 2025 isn’t just an honor; it’s a testament to the courageous, student-first work our team does every day alongside our institutional partners. We celebrate this moment not as a finish line, but as fuel to go even further in eradicating generational poverty through higher education.” - Trimeka Benjamin
Through innovative initiatives like the Secret Student Experience, Swim equips campuses with candid insights into how students experience the institution from first impressions to graduation. These findings help leaders uncover barriers to equity, streamline processes, and build more effective pathways to student success.
Swim’s client portfolio includes institutions such as Austin Community College, Morgan State University, Amarillo College, and Saint Leo University, campuses that share a vision of improving student outcomes and creating meaningful change.
Read the full feature in Education Insider Magazine.
