Going the Distance: Disaster Relief Experts and Organizations Meet in Louisville for National Conference
The 2025 National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) Conference is gearing up to unite disaster relief experts, community leaders, and volunteers in service from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the theme "Going the Distance," this year's conference promises to be a dynamic gathering focused on fostering cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration.
Alexandria, VA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) Conference is gearing up to unite disaster relief experts, community leaders, and volunteers in service from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the theme "Going the Distance," this year's conference promises to be a dynamic gathering focused on fostering cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration – the four Cs essential for effective disaster response and community resilience.
"We are thrilled to be hosting hundreds of stakeholders in disaster relief and community service for the 2025 National VOAD Conference," said April D. Wood, President and CEO of National VOAD. "This conference is an unparalleled opportunity to come together, share knowledge, and strengthen our collective capacity to serve communities in need."
The conference will offer a rich array of workshops, covering a wide range of topics relevant to disaster response, recovery, and resilience. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions led by experts in emergency management, volunteer coordination, mental health support, and more. These workshops will provide practical strategies, tools, and resources to enhance participants' ability to serve communities effectively.
In addition to engaging speakers and workshops, the conference will feature an expansive exhibit hall, where attendees can connect with exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies in disaster preparedness and response. This interactive space will offer opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration among participants and exhibitors alike.
"We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, including Amazon and the Home Depot Foundation, whose contributions have helped make this conference possible," expressed Mrs. Wood. "Their commitment to community service, equity, and disaster relief efforts in communities all over the country aligns perfectly with the spirit of our conference theme, 'Going the Distance.'"
The 2025 National VOAD Conference promises to be a transformative event, bringing together different voices and perspectives united in their commitment to the 4 Cs: cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration. Participants will leave with renewed inspiration, enhanced skills, and valuable connections to continue their important work in disaster response and community resilience.
For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full schedule of events, please visit the National VOAD website at www.nvoad.org.
About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)
National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum to promote cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration; and to foster effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes 76 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based, and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent 10M volunteers across the nation and thousands of other local/regional VOAD member organizations throughout the country. For more information, visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD, www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD, and www.linkedin.com/in/nationalvoad.
"We are thrilled to be hosting hundreds of stakeholders in disaster relief and community service for the 2025 National VOAD Conference," said April D. Wood, President and CEO of National VOAD. "This conference is an unparalleled opportunity to come together, share knowledge, and strengthen our collective capacity to serve communities in need."
The conference will offer a rich array of workshops, covering a wide range of topics relevant to disaster response, recovery, and resilience. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions led by experts in emergency management, volunteer coordination, mental health support, and more. These workshops will provide practical strategies, tools, and resources to enhance participants' ability to serve communities effectively.
In addition to engaging speakers and workshops, the conference will feature an expansive exhibit hall, where attendees can connect with exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies in disaster preparedness and response. This interactive space will offer opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration among participants and exhibitors alike.
"We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, including Amazon and the Home Depot Foundation, whose contributions have helped make this conference possible," expressed Mrs. Wood. "Their commitment to community service, equity, and disaster relief efforts in communities all over the country aligns perfectly with the spirit of our conference theme, 'Going the Distance.'"
The 2025 National VOAD Conference promises to be a transformative event, bringing together different voices and perspectives united in their commitment to the 4 Cs: cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration. Participants will leave with renewed inspiration, enhanced skills, and valuable connections to continue their important work in disaster response and community resilience.
For more information about the conference, including registration details and the full schedule of events, please visit the National VOAD website at www.nvoad.org.
About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)
National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum to promote cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration; and to foster effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes 76 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based, and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent 10M volunteers across the nation and thousands of other local/regional VOAD member organizations throughout the country. For more information, visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD, www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD, and www.linkedin.com/in/nationalvoad.
Contact
National Voluntary Organizations Active in DisasterContact
Justin Wilder
703-778-5088
www.nvoad.org
Justin Wilder
703-778-5088
www.nvoad.org
Categories