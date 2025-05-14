Going the Distance: Disaster Relief Experts and Organizations Meet in Louisville for National Conference

The 2025 National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) Conference is gearing up to unite disaster relief experts, community leaders, and volunteers in service from May 19 to May 22, 2025, at the Galt House hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the theme "Going the Distance," this year's conference promises to be a dynamic gathering focused on fostering cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration.