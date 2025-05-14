Dawn Mattera Corsi Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Warwick, RI, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Mattera Corsi of Warwick, Rhode Island, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of motivational speaking and women's empowerment. Mattera Corsi will be featured in the May 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dawn Mattera Corsi
Mattera Corsi is a best-selling author, award-winning speaker, and certified coach dedicated to helping women connect and create purpose in their second act through her company, Your Dolce Vita. She empowers women over 50 to make a difference and find hope through her books, coaching, speaking, and workshops. Mattera Corsi's commitment to this work stems from her desire to show women that it's never too late to reinvent themselves.
Among her best-selling books is The Keys to Authenticity, co-authored with Jack Canfield (of Chicken Soup for the Soul fame), which led to an interview with Canfield for Success Today. In both the written and spoken word, Mattera Corsi shares insights, encouragement, and practical techniques to help women transform their lives.
Mattera Corsi’s dynamic presence and heartfelt message have made her a sought-after speaker, delivering impactful presentations for organizations such as the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Hallmark, WeightWatchers, and a defense industry contractor. Her expertise and story have been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, the Kansas City Star, ITALY Magazine, and the Success Network.
Mattera Corsi holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a diploma in Italian language from Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Florence, Italy. Mattera Corsi and her husband, Bob, have taken gladiator lessons in Rome and driven vintage Vespas through Tuscany. Her research for the best gelato continues.
For more information visit www.dawnmattera.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
