Equinox Guiding Service Celebrates Grand Opening of New Camden Location on June 7

Equinox Guiding Service is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 20 Mechanic Street in Camden, Maine on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event includes climbing demos, giveaways, and a raffle for a free guided trip. All are welcome to stop by, meet the guides, and learn more about climbing adventures in Camden, Acadia, and beyond.