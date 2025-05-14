Equinox Guiding Service Celebrates Grand Opening of New Camden Location on June 7
Equinox Guiding Service is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 20 Mechanic Street in Camden, Maine on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event includes climbing demos, giveaways, and a raffle for a free guided trip. All are welcome to stop by, meet the guides, and learn more about climbing adventures in Camden, Acadia, and beyond.
Camden, ME, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters at 20 Mechanic Street in downtown Camden, Maine, on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This free public event welcomes locals and visitors to experience Midcoast Maine’s premier rock climbing guide service.
Equinox Guiding Service specializes in guided rock and ice climbing trips across Camden Hills, Acadia National Park, and other top climbing destinations in Maine. As an AMGA-accredited guide service, Equinox is committed to safety, professionalism, and creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for all ages and skill levels.
The grand opening event will feature:
Live climbing demonstrations led by AMGA-certified guides
Meet-and-greet opportunities with the Equinox team
Free refreshments and outdoor gear giveaways
A raffle to win a free half-day guided climbing trip in Camden
Exclusive Equinox swag, including limited-edition hats and t-shirts
“This event is about more than launching a new space — it’s about celebrating the spirit of adventure and the incredible climbing opportunities we have right here in Camden,” said Noah Kleiner, owner and founder of Equinox Guiding Service. “Whether you’re completely new to climbing or looking for your next big objective, we’d love to welcome you into our community.”
Visitors can learn more about the types of guided climbing trips in Maine offered by Equinox, ask questions, and get personalized recommendations for adventures in Camden and beyond.
No reservations are required. Simply drop in between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on June 7 to join the celebration and explore what makes Equinox Guiding Service a trusted leader in Maine’s climbing and outdoor adventure scene.
Equinox Guiding Service specializes in guided rock and ice climbing trips across Camden Hills, Acadia National Park, and other top climbing destinations in Maine. As an AMGA-accredited guide service, Equinox is committed to safety, professionalism, and creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for all ages and skill levels.
The grand opening event will feature:
Live climbing demonstrations led by AMGA-certified guides
Meet-and-greet opportunities with the Equinox team
Free refreshments and outdoor gear giveaways
A raffle to win a free half-day guided climbing trip in Camden
Exclusive Equinox swag, including limited-edition hats and t-shirts
“This event is about more than launching a new space — it’s about celebrating the spirit of adventure and the incredible climbing opportunities we have right here in Camden,” said Noah Kleiner, owner and founder of Equinox Guiding Service. “Whether you’re completely new to climbing or looking for your next big objective, we’d love to welcome you into our community.”
Visitors can learn more about the types of guided climbing trips in Maine offered by Equinox, ask questions, and get personalized recommendations for adventures in Camden and beyond.
No reservations are required. Simply drop in between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on June 7 to join the celebration and explore what makes Equinox Guiding Service a trusted leader in Maine’s climbing and outdoor adventure scene.
Contact
Equionx Guiding ServiceContact
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equionxguidingservice.com
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equionxguidingservice.com
Categories