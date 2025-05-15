Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance.
San Francisco, CA, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attribution Inc., the company behind AttributionApp.com — the leading multi-touch marketing attribution platform — today announced its designation as one of two inaugural Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, the market-leading customer data platform. The announcement was made during SIGNAL 2025, Twilio’s annual customer conference.
Attribution joins Amplitude as one of just two companies selected for this prestigious partnership. As Preferred Twilio Segment Partners, both companies will be featured as recommended solutions within their respective categories — AttributionApp.com for multi-touch attribution and Amplitude for digital analytics — and will actively co-sell alongside Twilio Segment’s sales teams.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Twilio Segment as one of their two Preferred Partners,” said Ryan Koonce, CEO of Attribution. “This partnership is a testament to the power of our product and our deep integration with Twilio Segment. We make it easy for teams to measure what’s working across the entire customer journey — with zero guesswork.”
Attribution App is directly integrated with Twilio Segment and offers plug-and-play connections to platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Shopify, making it the most efficient way for marketing and growth teams to understand return on ad spend (ROAS), channel performance, and customer acquisition efficiency for measuring CAC, CAC payback, and LTV:CAC.
With a native Twilio Segment integration, marketers can activate comprehensive attribution models in minutes — without writing code or cobbling together data from siloed tools.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
Featured as Twilio Segment’s preferred attribution solution
Deep, real-time integration with the Twilio Segment CDP
Partnership motion with Twilio Segment’s sales organization
Proven results across B2B, e-commerce, and SaaS companies
For more details on how Attribution App works with Twilio Segment, visit: www.attributionapp.com/plans/segment/
About Attribution App
Attribution App is the most intuitive and powerful multi-touch attribution solution for marketers and growth leaders. Built to unify fragmented data and connect every customer touchpoint to real business outcomes, Attribution App integrates with Twilio Segment, HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, and other key tools to drive clarity, accountability, and growth.
Attribution joins Amplitude as one of just two companies selected for this prestigious partnership. As Preferred Twilio Segment Partners, both companies will be featured as recommended solutions within their respective categories — AttributionApp.com for multi-touch attribution and Amplitude for digital analytics — and will actively co-sell alongside Twilio Segment’s sales teams.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Twilio Segment as one of their two Preferred Partners,” said Ryan Koonce, CEO of Attribution. “This partnership is a testament to the power of our product and our deep integration with Twilio Segment. We make it easy for teams to measure what’s working across the entire customer journey — with zero guesswork.”
Attribution App is directly integrated with Twilio Segment and offers plug-and-play connections to platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce, and Shopify, making it the most efficient way for marketing and growth teams to understand return on ad spend (ROAS), channel performance, and customer acquisition efficiency for measuring CAC, CAC payback, and LTV:CAC.
With a native Twilio Segment integration, marketers can activate comprehensive attribution models in minutes — without writing code or cobbling together data from siloed tools.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
Featured as Twilio Segment’s preferred attribution solution
Deep, real-time integration with the Twilio Segment CDP
Partnership motion with Twilio Segment’s sales organization
Proven results across B2B, e-commerce, and SaaS companies
For more details on how Attribution App works with Twilio Segment, visit: www.attributionapp.com/plans/segment/
About Attribution App
Attribution App is the most intuitive and powerful multi-touch attribution solution for marketers and growth leaders. Built to unify fragmented data and connect every customer touchpoint to real business outcomes, Attribution App integrates with Twilio Segment, HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, and other key tools to drive clarity, accountability, and growth.
Contact
Ryan KoonceContact
+1 (415) 377-9300
+1 (415) 377-9300
Categories