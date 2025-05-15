Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution

Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance.