DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas.
Dallas, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas by Clutch.
DX Media Direct, a leading direct response advertising agency based in North Texas, has been honored as the Top Direct Marketing Company in Texas by Clutch, the premier global platform for B2B service provider reviews.
In addition to this recognition, DX Media Direct was also named a Top Media Buying Company in the North Dallas and Fort Worth area. These accolades are part of Clutch’s Clutch Champions awards, which celebrate the top 10% of companies on the platform that demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction and industry expertise.
“This is an honor for the top 10% of companies on its platform earning high client satisfaction,” said Clutch in their announcement. To qualify as a Clutch Champion, businesses must have acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months, setting them apart as top-rated leaders in their respective service lines.
Client testimonials on Clutch highlight DX Media Direct's commitment to excellence, with clients praising the company's honest communication, proactive approach, and dedication to delivering results ahead of deadlines. One client noted, “They beat us to the punch every time,” emphasizing the team's responsiveness and strategic insights.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Clutch Champion,” said Buddy Vaughn, Managing Partner at DX Media Direct. “This award reflects our team's unwavering commitment to our clients and our dedication to delivering high-quality services that drive results.”
Since its founding in 2011, DX Media Direct has specialized in direct response advertising, helping clients achieve measurable returns on their investments through strategic media buying and campaign optimization. This latest recognition from Clutch underscores the company's position as a leader in the direct marketing industry.
About DX Media Direct
DX Media Direct is a full-service advertising agency specializing in direct response marketing. With a focus on radio, television, and digital advertising, the company helps clients maximize their advertising dollars through strategic media buying and campaign optimization. For more information, visit www.dxmediadirect.com. DX Media Direct
About Clutch
Clutch is a Washington, D.C.-based B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that connects businesses with the best service providers for their needs. Clutch’s methodology includes in-depth client interviews and analysis of industry data to identify top-performing companies in various sectors.
Contact
Buddy Vaughn
940-391-8182
www.dxmediadirect.com
