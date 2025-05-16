Avato Expands U.S. Market Presence with New Offices in Atlanta and Tampa
Avato is supporting strategic growth efforts fueled by increasing demand for Enterprise Data Correlation, AI, and Collaborative Intelligence.
Atlanta, GA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avato, an emerging global technology leader in data correlation as an essential element of any artificial intelligence (AI) or collaborative intelligence (CI) initiative, today announced its expansion into the United States with the opening of new offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Tampa, Florida. This move underscores Avato’s commitment to supporting high-growth FinTech, InsurTech, and enterprise clients across a broad range of industries with transformative digital operations solutions.
Avato’s platform sits at the intersection of enterprise data correlation, AI, and real-time data orchestration—bringing together information from across the enterprise, whether structured or unstructured, on-premise or in the cloud, static or streaming. This capability enables AI to function as Collective Intelligence, rapidly unlocking business value and accelerating decision-making without the need for traditional, months-long integration cycles.
“Our U.S. expansion is a direct response to the demand we're seeing for agile, intelligent solutions that truly scale,” said Ken Ballou, CEO of Avato. “With our deep expertise in automation, AI, and collaborative intelligence—and our unique approach to data correlation — we help organizations go beyond isolated insights. We enable people and machines to work together in real time, transforming how businesses think, operate, and compete in the digital age.”
Atlanta and Tampa were selected as strategic hubs due to their vibrant technology ecosystems and concentration of innovation in financial services, insurance, and emerging digital businesses. The new offices will enhance Avato’s ability to deliver localized support, deepen client relationships, and recruit top talent across North America.
At the core of Avato’s value proposition is its ability to integrate and activate data from disparate systems at speed, enabling dynamic collaboration between humans and AI. This future-focused model of Collaborative Intelligence empowers clients to rapidly evolve operations, reduce friction, and seize opportunities as they emerge.
Avato serves clients across a range of verticals—including financial services, insurance, healthcare, logistics, and technology—bringing clarity, agility, and impact to their digital transformation initiatives.
Avato is designed to:
· Deliver actionable business intelligence that has helped clients achieve 40% faster time-to-market, 65% reduction in integration costs, and 3x ROI on AI investments within the first 12 months—all by extracting hidden patterns across enterprise systems from CRM to IoT.
· Enable CI, weaving together digital signals from systems, people, and processes across the enterprise.
· Fuel aligned, AI-powered growth, improving customer outcomes, team productivity, and strategic velocity.
· Simplify data infrastructure across disparate systems, accelerating business-focused AI applications.
About Avato
Avato accelerates the integration of fragmented systems and siloed data, delivering the secure, connected data-based foundation enterprises need to simplify, standardize, and modernize operations. Purpose-built for highly regulated and complex environments, Avato empowers organizations of any size to unlock the full potential of their data ecosystems and power next-generation AI applications at scale.
Contact
Ken Ballou
604-600-7715
avato.co
