Musician and Influencer El-Jay Shines on Global Stage Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut in "Triumph"

Musician and actor El-Jay is making his feature film debut at the Cannes Film Festival with "Triumph," a raw, emotional drama inspired by his own life. As his music career gains traction in Asia — including a K-pop collaboration and a role on Love & K-pop — El-Jay is proving his international star power. Triumph, which he co-wrote and produced, will premiere at The American Pavilion.