Musician and Influencer El-Jay Shines on Global Stage Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut in "Triumph"
Musician and actor El-Jay is making his feature film debut at the Cannes Film Festival with "Triumph," a raw, emotional drama inspired by his own life. As his music career gains traction in Asia — including a K-pop collaboration and a role on Love & K-pop — El-Jay is proving his international star power. Triumph, which he co-wrote and produced, will premiere at The American Pavilion.
Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Actor and musician El-Jay (@therealeljay) is turning up the heat on both sides of the globe, making waves in the international spotlight ahead of his highly anticipated feature film debut TRIUMPH, premiering this month at the Cannes Film Festival.
El-Jay continued his global takeover with a music collaboration alongside rising K-pop stars BAE173 and recorded a track, “Tell Me Do You Want It,” featuring artist DOHA. He also scored a feature role on the new Korean reality series Love & K-pop. With his music career catching fire in Asia and a growing international fan base, El-Jay is proving that his talent knows no borders.
Now, the multi-hyphenate talent sets his sights on Cannes, where TRIUMPH will screen at an exclusive event hosted at The American Pavilion, followed by a press panel and industry reception.
Directed by Josh Isaacson and inspired by true events from El-Jay’s own life, TRIUMPH is a raw and emotionally charged story of perseverance, redemption, and healing. El-Jay plays Malcolm, a basketball prodigy whose life is derailed by personal tragedy and addiction, only to find an unexpected path to recovery through a complicated but powerful bond with his therapist. Set against the visceral energy of the basketball court and the darker corners of emotional trauma, TRIUMPH delivers a bold narrative rarely seen in sports dramas — one that tackles grief, masculinity, taboo struggles, and emotional rebirth.
"This film is a reflection of real pain, real growth, and real healing," says El-Jay. “I poured everything into Malcolm’s journey because I’ve lived versions of it myself. To see that story now reaching audiences in Korea, in Cannes, and around the world — it’s surreal and deeply humbling.”
TRIUMPH is co-written by Josh Isaacson, Elliot Michael “El-Jay” Woods, and Tyrone “TrudotP” Perry, and produced by Savant Entertainment, Pinnacle Wave Studios, and Extraordinary Features. The film showcases El-Jay not just as a powerful lead actor but as a producer and emerging creative force. Following in the footsteps of his father, multi-platinum R&B artist Rome, El-Jay brings a rare blend of musical artistry, screen presence, and personal authenticity to every frame.
With Cannes as the next major milestone and his global footprint expanding rapidly, El-Jay is stepping into his breakthrough moment — one defined not just by talent, but by Triumph.
triumphthemovie.co
Press Contact:
Ray Davies, Executive Producer Media Eye Digital (International)
mediaeyedigital@gmail.com
+44 7392 758696
