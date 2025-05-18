Samantha's Outings Acquires First Transportation Van to Expand Services for Young Adults with Special Needs
Cardiff, CA, May 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After school ends, so do many of the support services available to individuals with special needs — leaving families facing an uncertain future. Samantha’s Outings, a San Diego-based nonprofit, is working to fill that critical gap. Today, the organization proudly announces the acquisition of its first transportation van, a major milestone in expanding its mission to provide structure, support, and community to young adults with special needs ages 18–55.
Founded by Sarah Vasquez, a mother who personally experienced the challenges that arise when a child with special needs ages out of the system, Samantha’s Outings was created to offer connection and care during this often-overlooked stage of life. In just one year, Sarah has united over 150 families through monthly themed gala events that feature dinner, dancing, live music, and peer support — creating a space where families feel seen, supported, and less alone.
“These gatherings are about more than fun,” said Sarah Vasquez, Founder and CEO of Samantha’s Outings. “They’re about building a network — connecting families, sharing resources, and fostering a sense of belonging. Samantha’s Outings was born out of a personal need I recognized for my own daughter. Its growth has shown how many others are looking for the same kind of support.”
The newly acquired van will be used to launch group outings for young adults with special needs, with initial trips planned to Seaport Village in San Diego and the Oceanside Harbor.
This is just the beginning — Samantha’s Outings envisions a full fleet of vehicles and a robust day program in the near future.
In addition to in-person events, the organization recently launched a new online platform at www.samanthasoutings.com, where families can RSVP for events, connect via an upcoming private chat board, and access webinars led by professional service providers including behavioral therapists, self-determination coaches, and wellness practitioners. This digital presence ensures that families — no matter where they live — can benefit from the Samantha’s Outings community and services.
About Samantha’s Outings:
Samantha’s Outings is a growing nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families of young adults with special needs by providing social, emotional, and logistical support through engaging events, resource sharing, and now transportation services.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to donate, please contact:
Samantha’s Outings
Sarah Vasquez, Founder and CEO
Email: samanthasoutings@gmail.com
Phone: 760-774-1916
Website: www.samanthasoutings.com
