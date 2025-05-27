Skyward Credit Union Hires Aggie Tuxhorn as Chief Marketing Officer
Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce the addition of Aggie Tuxhorn as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An accomplished marketing executive, brand strategist, and community leader, Tuxhorn brings more than 12 years of experience brand, growth, and digital strategy initiatives in the financial services sector. Tuxhorn’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Skyward’s strategic marketing efforts to support long-term growth and member engagement.
Tuxhorn’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Skyward’s strategic marketing efforts and enhancing its brand presence to support long-term growth and member engagement. Her proven track record of transforming brands, leading data-driven marketing programs, and fostering strong internal cultures aligns seamlessly with Skyward’s mission and vision.
She has held key leadership positions at Citizens Bank of Edmond, Emprise Bank, and Meritrust Credit Union. In each of these roles, she led successful brand transformations, launched innovative marketing initiatives, and championed organizational culture efforts. Her work has earned notable accolades including Women Who Lead in Marketing and 40 Under 40 by the Wichita Business Journal, as well as Top Teams – Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker. Additionally, she was honored as Volunteer of the Year by Junior Achievement of Wichita, Kansas.
Tuxhorn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Wichita State University. She is also a graduate of the ABA Bank Marketing School and is certified in Net Promoter Score (NPS) strategy.
About Skyward Credit Union
Skyward Credit Union proudly serves the aviation industry and the communities of Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Montgomery, Wilson, Labette, and Chautauqua counties in Kansas. With seven branch locations and more than 21,000 members, Skyward Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner since 1941. The credit union offers a full range of financial products and services designed to help members save, borrow, and invest with confidence. With over $400 million in assets, Skyward is deeply committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, actively supporting initiatives that advance health and wellness, financial education, and community development.
About Aggie Tuxhorn
Aggie is a proud firefighter’s wife and mother to three daughters. She is deeply rooted in her community and actively volunteers with organizations such as Peaceful Family Oklahoma, Junior Achievement, and United Way. Her dedication to service and passion for purpose-driven leadership continue to shape her impact both professionally and personally.
