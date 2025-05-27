Skyward Credit Union Hires Aggie Tuxhorn as Chief Marketing Officer

Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce the addition of Aggie Tuxhorn as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An accomplished marketing executive, brand strategist, and community leader, Tuxhorn brings more than 12 years of experience brand, growth, and digital strategy initiatives in the financial services sector. Tuxhorn’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Skyward’s strategic marketing efforts to support long-term growth and member engagement.