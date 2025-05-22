Intellectual Enlightenment (2nd Edition): The Transformation from Consumer of Information to Curator of Knowledge
New Book Calls for a Revolution of Thought in the Age of Disinformation
Atlanta, GA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexious Fiero, author, strategist, and cultural philosopher, returns with the long-awaited second edition of Intellectual Enlightenment: The Transformation from Consumer of Information to Curator of Knowledge.
This expanded release redefines what it means to be an educated, empowered human in the algorithmic era.
Originally conceived as a personal guide for managing modern information overload, the second edition goes further — positioning curation not just as a survival skill, but as a civic duty.
Fiero introduces readers to the Civic Curator, a new intellectual archetype tasked with preserving truth, cultivating dialogue, and countering disinformation in an era of digital fragmentation.
What’s Inside the Second Edition:
Three Evolutionary Archetypes:
The Sponge: mindlessly consuming
The Sculptor: filtering and shaping
The Curator: synthesizing with purpose
Personal Intellectual Sovereignty:
Learn to build your own Personal Intellectual Operating System (PIOS)
Design rituals, audit your feed, and reclaim your cognitive autonomy
Strategies for the AI Age:
Decode algorithmic manipulation
Resist passive consumption
Construct meaning amid information chaos
New: Epilogue on Civic Curation
A visionary call to action for educators, journalists, and digital citizens to become “defenders of collective clarity.”
New: Interactive Media Elements
Includes QR-linked author video reflections and a digital companion magazine featuring curated essays and tools.
Who Should Read This Book?
Thought leaders seeking clarity in the noise
Teachers, students, and lifelong learners
Digital citizens navigating truth in a post-truth society
Creators, analysts, and professionals curating meaning in an overwhelming world
Advance Praise:
“This book isn’t content—it’s resistance. It teaches us to reclaim the power of attention as a civic virtue.” - Educator, Information Literacy Researcher
“A navigation system for the age of noise. Every page feels like a filter for the soul.” - Early Beta Reader Review
Title: Intellectual Enlightenment (2nd Edition): The Transformation from Consumer of Information to Curator of Knowledge
Author: Alexious Fiero
Publisher: Peach Wiz Press
Release Date: May 16, 2025
Available Formats: Kindle Edition, Paperback, Audiobook (coming soon)
Author Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Alexious-Fiero/author/B0F6NYXX8D
About the Author
Alexious Fiero is the founder of the Intellectual Enlightenment series and editor at Information Warfare Magazine. His work explores the intersections of information ethics, civic consciousness, and digital cognition. Through writing, workshops, and strategic advising, he helps thinkers become curators—and curators become leaders.
Order Now
Intellectual Enlightenment: 2nd Edition is available on Amazon Kindle and in print.
https://a.co/d/0sNEMcA
For interviews, speaking engagements, or press inquiries, contact press@peachwiz.com.
Alexious Fiero
404-718-0044
https://peachwiz.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/peachwiz/
