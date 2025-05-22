Paschal Proudly Sponsors Frisco Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament as Award Lunch Sponsor
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to serve as the Award Lunch Sponsor of the 2025 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic, held at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco, TX, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to serve as the Award Lunch Sponsor of the 2025 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic, held at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.
As a locally owned company with deep roots, Paschal is committed to being an active part of the communities we serve—not just through home services, but through real, meaningful connections. This premier event brings together local business leaders, community partners, and chamber members for a day of golf, connection, and celebration. More about this event at: https://friscochamber.com/golf-tournament/.
“Paschal is proud to support this long-standing Chamber event and the community that makes it special. Sponsoring events like this golf tournament is just one of the many ways we show our commitment to giving back and investing in the people and places that make our region special,” said Charley Boyce, President at Paschal. “Whether it's supporting local nonprofits, youth sports, or events, we believe in showing up for the community that continues to support us.”
This sponsorship underscores Paschal’s commitment to being more than a professional service provider. Whether its keeping homes running or helping our neighbors thrive, Paschal is proud to be part of the story. Those attending the tournament are encouraged to connect with the Paschal team, on and off the golf course.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric has been serving homeowners for over 50 years with expert HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions. Locally owned and rapidly growing across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, Paschal continues to prioritize world-class service and strong community involvement.
Learn more about Paschal’s professional home services at gopaschal.com.
For media inquiries or more information, contact:
Jade Rundle, Community Outreach
jrundle@gopaschal.com
479.751.0195
