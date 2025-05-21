Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48.
“From day one, I’ve been committed to fighting for the families, values, and future of the River Valley and all of Arkansas,” said Rep. Ryan Rose. “I’ve worked to cut taxes, protect the unborn, advance education freedom, and deliver conservative healthcare reforms that save lives. I’ve been a bold voice for faith, family, and freedom in every committee, every floor debate, and every policy discussion. We’ve made major strides, but our work is far from done. That’s why I’m running for re-election, to continue delivering real results and building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Arkansas.”
Rep. Rose was the lead house sponsor on 15 key pieces of legislation this session and he co-sponsored an additional 27 new laws. Some of his accomplishments from the 95th Legislative Session include:
· Protecting Lives and Health: Authored HB1309 and HB1859 for early cancer detection and comprehensive reconstructive coverage, inspired by his wife Tiffany’s battle with breast cancer. Rep. Rose also maintained a 100% pro-life voting record, vigorously defending the lives of the unborn.
· Combating Human Trafficking: Led a multi-agency working group and passage of landmark legislation SB428 and SB430 to ensure justice and restitution for survivors of human trafficking.
· Cutting Taxes and Government Efficiency: Co-sponsored legislation repealing the state grocery tax, increased the Homestead Property Tax Credit and championed measures eliminating bureaucratic waste.
· Higher Ed & Education Freedom: Co-sponsored Arkansas ACCESS, which reforms higher education by enhancing academic readiness, streamlining admissions, expanding scholarships, and standardizing credits to better serve students and families. Continued the fight for education freedom and defending parental rights.
Rose’s effectiveness and leadership are widely recognized and endorsed by prominent conservative leaders:
· Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “I’m proud to endorse Representative Ryan Rose for re-election. He’s a proven conservative leader for the people of Van Buren. He has championed pro-life causes, lowering taxes, empowering parents through education reform, and improving cancer treatments — an issue that is personal for both of us.”
· U.S. Senator Tom Cotton: “I wholeheartedly endorse Representative Ryan Rose for re-election. Ryan is a proven conservative who defends the unborn, cuts taxes, and champions education freedom.”
· Attorney General Tim Griffin: “Ryan has championed education and healthcare reform, helped lower taxes, and been one of the leading voices in the legislature for conservative pro-life, pro-family values.”
Rose has also earned endorsements from Speaker Brian Evans, Senate President Bart Hester, and numerous state legislators from the River Valley. For more information, visit www.RyanRoseForArkansas.com.
Contact: 479.285.6383 / Ryan@RyanRoseForArkansas.com
