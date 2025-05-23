Media Veterans Launch Industry-First Platform to Unify Independent Linear TV Networks into Single Audience Solution
New platform brings independent linear TV inventory together in a centralized, data-driven solution — streamlining planning, buying, and execution.
New York, NY, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Media veterans Michael Strober, Todd Gordon and Dan Aversano have teamed together to deliver a practical solution for advertisers seeking targeted audiences on linear TV. Audyns (pronounced “audience”) is an industry-first platform built on simplicity and scale. The new venture unifies independent networks into a single, data-driven solution – helping brands efficiently access quality inventory and broaden their reach.
The company’s founders have combined their 30+ years of marketplace experience in buying, selling and measuring television to inform the new offering which streamlines the process of planning and buying premium data-driven linear (DDL) inventory. Audyns delivers operational clarity for both buyers and sellers, enabling access to a substantial share of national linear TV through one plan, one post, and one invoice.
“We believe the future of linear TV is audience-first,” said co-founder Michael Strober. “With Audyns, we saw an opportunity to connect agencies and networks through a curated marketplace of premium independent inventory – offering the data-driven precision and operational simplicity today’s advertisers expect.”
By aggregating the 30+% of national linear TV impressions from independent network groups, Audyns expands access to valuable viewers often missed by traditional buying methods. Through an exclusive partnership with datafuelX — an industry leader in multi-currency, cross-platform analytics and technology — Audyns will be deploying its advanced forecasting, optimization, and stewardship to power smarter, audience-based linear campaigns across all partner networks. datafuelX powers the platform to move beyond traditional demos to target and deliver on advanced audience segments. Audyns will also partner with OpenAP as the exclusive source of audience onboarding and distribution for campaigns that run across its network of publishers, helping advertisers further scale advanced buys within the premium video ecosystem.
“Audyns is built to bring clarity and coordination to a part of the market that’s been under-leveraged,” said Todd Gordon, co-founder of Audyns. “We’re not adding complexity — we’re removing it, so that networks can participate in data-driven campaigns without reinventing their infrastructure.”
Adapting to a Dynamic Media Landscape
As demand intensifies for connected and streaming inventory, traditional linear risks being deprioritized without corresponding innovation. Audyns helps keep linear TV relevant by providing scalable, data-driven access to independent inventory —making planning and buying as seamless and efficient as digital.
“Audyns presents an exciting opportunity for Great American Media to expand our premium, data-driven linear offering while maintaining operational simplicity,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. “By unifying inventory across independent networks, we’re able to reach engaged audiences at scale —without compromising the integrity or efficiency of our brand. It’s a smart approach connecting with buyers who prioritize quality content and impact.”
“At Family Entertainment Television and Family Movie Classics, we are excited to partner with Audyns alongside other forward-thinking independent networks to revolutionize how media buyers approach linear television,” said Michael DuPont, EVP Advertising Sales. “By pooling our collective reach and leveraging data-driven insights, we're creating new opportunities for advertisers to achieve precision targeting at scale while maintaining the premium brand safety and engagement that linear TV delivers. This consortium represents the future of linear television — where independent networks unite to offer enterprise-level advertising solutions with the flexibility and innovation that larger networks often can't match.”
“Audyns is creating real momentum by bringing independent networks together in a way that’s smart, strategic, scalable, and actionable. For REELZ, it’s another important step in making it easier for advertisers to transact with us—through one unified, data-driven solution that aligns with how buyers want to plan and execute campaigns today. We’re excited to be a partner with Audyns and look forward to what we can accomplish together.” – Scott Kohn, EVP Head of Ad Sales, Reelz
Key Platform Features
· Streamlined Workflow: One plan, one post, one invoice—Audyns manages the entire process from planning to posting and invoicing.
· Powered by datafuelX: Exclusive partnership for forecasting, optimization, and cross-network media schedules, ensuring advanced data-driven execution.
· Data by Design: Partnered with industry-leading tech and data to deliver platform simplicity. The audyns platform is launching with both Nielsen and Videoamp data to provide linear TV buyers with flexible measurement and currency options; integrated with OpenAP for seamless audience definition and sharing.
· Expanded Audience Access: Unlocks untapped, targetable viewers across independent networks, enabling advertisers to connect with valuable audiences often missed by traditional buying methods.
· Exceptional Value: Efficient, consolidated buying delivers broader impact for each investment.
Audyns is in the process of onboarding agency clients for the upfront 2025/26 marketplace. Its initial set of network partners includes FETV, Great American Media, Reelz, and TelevisaUnivision, with several more to be announced in the coming weeks. As linear TV evolves, Audyns offers a simple, scalable path to valuable audiences across independent networks—helping buyers and sellers unlock opportunities to reach new customers.
Media Contact:
Stacey Schulman
Hi Human Insight
917-514-7147
stacey@hihumaninsight.com
Website: audyns.com
