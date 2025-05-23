Celebration of Life Event Honoring NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
Free event open to the public; no registration or ticket is required.
Atlanta, GA, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This special event is free and open to everyone and will feature heartfelt speeches, moving tributes, and uplifting musical performances. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the event's spirit by wearing colorful clothing, including traditional or cultural attire.
Event Details:
What: Celebration of Life – NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.
Where: McCamish Pavilion Arena, Georgia Tech Campus, 965 Fowler Street NW, Atlanta, GA
Dikembe was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 after 18 NBA seasons. A 4-time Defensive Player of the Year and 8-time All-Star, he was among the most impactful defensive players in NBA history.
"This celebration is not only a reflection of Dikembe’s remarkable life but also a testament to the values he championed – faith, dignity, and service to humanity,” said Dikembe’s wife Rose Mutombo. "We welcome all who were touched by his life to join us in remembering and honoring him.”
In a lasting tribute to Dikembe's impactful work, the Mutombo Family has established the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund (DMMF) to ensure the continuation of his vital projects for years to come. Donations can be made through the following link:
https://boa-dmmf.networkforgood.com/projects/237576-dikembe-mutombo-memorial-fund
For media inquiries or further information, please contact MutomboRemembrance@gmail.com
Media entrance at McCamish Pavilion (entrance area for Georgia Tech basketball games). All media must enter McCamish Pavilion (955 Fowler Street, NW) at the Mark Moon Family Entrance, which is located on the West side of McCamish Pavillion, across Fowler Street from the Ken Byers Tennis Center.
