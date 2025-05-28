PARIS Technologies and Briteway Analytics Join Forces to Deliver Smarter FP&A Solutions
Doylestown, PA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PARIS Technologies International, a leader in collaborative FP&A and performance management software, has announced a new partnership with Briteway Analytics, a seasoned data consulting firm with over 25 years of experience in financial modeling and analytics.
Briteway Analytics, led by CPA and former JD Power and Packard Bell executive Jerry Argabrite, has built a reputation for solving complex data challenges across industries like manufacturing, utilities, and finance.
“You won’t find a more skilled firm in this market than Briteway Analytics, and the fact that Jerry and his team have experience with many high-end, ‘name’ technologies makes our partnership all the more rewarding and exciting,” said Jack Guarneri, Director of Channel Management at PARIS.
The partnership leverages PARIS’s powerful database engine, Olation®, and Excel-based platform, PowerExcel, which enable fast, scalable solutions for reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and analytics.
“PARIS Technologies has been a trailblazer in this market for a while, and what they are doing now is all the more impressive... This translates into quick ROIs for all types of solutions related to reporting, analytics, and budget/forecast planning,” said Argabrite.
“I really like that I can take a firm’s complex spreadsheet file, or files, and turn around a working business intelligence model in a matter of hours, or at most, a couple of days,” he added.
“Working with Briteway Analytics will introduce us to a greater variety of customers throughout the U.S. Their success will of course be PARIS’s success, but also—and most important—we will be able to significantly empower customers... Working with Briteway Analytics will be a win—better, a ‘success’—for all,” Guarneri concluded.
About PARIS Technologies Intl.
PARIS Technologies provides a suite of software tools that quickly and cost effectively increase insight and efficiency throughout the organization.
Visionary Intelligence. Finally, executives have the tools they need to run the business.™
To learn more about PARIS Technologies, Intl., please visit paristech.com.
To learn more about Briteway Analytics, please visit britewayanalytics.com.
Contact
PARIS Technologies International, Inc.Contact
Jessica Otero
215-340-2890
https://paristech.com
