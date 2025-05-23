Laredo Nonprofit Honors Larriette Seniors with $10K in Scholarships
The Larriette Alumni Association hosted its annual graduation celebration on May 20 at the Falcon Event Center, honoring the Larriette Class of 2025 and awarding an unprecedented $10,000 in scholarships to two standout seniors.
The Larriette Alumni Association hosted its annual graduation celebration on May 20 at the Falcon Event Center, honoring the Larriette Class of 2025 and awarding a unprecedented $10,000 in scholarships to two standout seniors.
With over 75 guests in attendance—including parents, alumni, United High School staff, and proud supporters — the evening was a heartfelt celebration of legacy, leadership, and the lasting impact of the Larriette experience.
The party was held not only to award scholarships, but to honor all 11 graduating seniors as they officially transition from team members to Larriette Legacies—joining a powerful network of alumni of 300+ women, spanning over 53 years. Each senior was celebrated for her achievements, spirit, and the lasting contributions made to the Larriette tradition.
This marked the fourth annual scholarship presentation by the alumni-led nonprofit, which is made up of over 53 years of Larriette Legacies. The association’s mission centers on providing support and funding for select graduating Larriettes who embody the team’s long-standing values of discipline, excellence, and service.
2025 Scholarship Recipients:
• Captains to Captain Scholarship – $1,000
Awarded to Erika Isabella Flores, this honor is funded by past Larriette Captains and given annually to the current team Captain who demonstrates outstanding leadership, dedication, and team spirit.
• Larriette at Heart Scholarship – $1,000
Awarded to Michelle Rodriguez Otregon for her heartfelt essay reflecting on the lifelong lessons learned as a Larriette, showcasing the depth of her character and connection to the team’s values.
• Tradition of Excellence Scholarship – $8,000
Awarded to Isa Flores, this prestigious scholarship recognizes a senior who excels in academics, leadership, service, and personal growth. “Isa is the embodiment of grace, grit, and Larriette pride — a standout scholar, accomplished performer, and servant leader. She has earned both national recognition and the deep respect of her peers, mentors, and community. Her legacy as a Captain and role model will continue to inspire for years to come,” said Dr. Jessica Martin, Larriette Legacy Scholarship Director. Isa will attend the University of Texas at Austin this fall.
“This year’s celebration was a great party — but more than just a party, it was a powerful reminder of what the Larriette experience instills in us: pride, tradition, excellence, purpose, leadership, and community. Awarding $10,000 in scholarships to the next generation of leaders is how we honor that tradition—and how we fuel the future. We are deeply grateful to every donor who believes in our mission. Their generosity made this possible.”
*Hi-res images can be provided; please reach out.
About the Larriette Alumni Association
The Larriette Alumni Association (LAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 2022, composed of former members of the United High School Larriettes, Larriette Legacies. Dedicated to preserving tradition and empowering future generations, the Larriette Alumni Association provides scholarships and ongoing support to graduating Larriettes.
About the Larriette Alumni Association
The Larriette Alumni Association (LAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 2022, composed of former members of the United High School Larriettes, Larriette Legacies. Dedicated to preserving tradition and empowering future generations, the Larriette Alumni Association provides scholarships and ongoing support to graduating Larriettes.
Kiska Howell
214-952-0091
larriettealumni.org
