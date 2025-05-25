May 29 Meeting to Address Fire and Safety Risks of Proposed Lithium Battery Plant in South Orange County, Says BLESSIN

Residents and BLESSIN (Ban Lithium Energy Storage Systems in Neighborhoods) are urging South Orange County to attend the May 29 California Energy Commission meeting regarding a proposed lithium battery facility. Citing fire, evacuation, and environmental risks, they call for strong community turnout to oppose the project. The meeting is from 10AM–9PM at the CUSD Board Room, 33122 Valle Rd, San Juan Capistrano.