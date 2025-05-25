May 29 Meeting to Address Fire and Safety Risks of Proposed Lithium Battery Plant in South Orange County, Says BLESSIN
San Juan Capistrano, CA, May 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BLESSIN (Ban Lithium Energy Storage Systems in Neighborhoods), a local advocacy group, is calling attention to the serious fire, environmental, and public safety risks posed by a proposed lithium battery energy storage system (BESS) facility planned for development in the heart of South Orange County.
The proposed site lies near dense residential neighborhoods, public schools, protected open space, and wildlife corridors. According to fire safety experts and environmental assessments, lithium battery storage facilities have a documented history of thermal runaway events — catastrophic fires that are difficult to contain and release toxic gases. In the event of such a fire, evacuations within a six-mile radius could become necessary, impacting tens of thousands of residents, as well as first responders and emergency services.
“This facility does not belong in a suburban, residential region that is home to schools, families, and environmentally sensitive areas,” said a spokesperson for BLESSIN. “The risk of toxic emissions, delayed evacuations, and environmental degradation are simply too high.”
BLESSIN also notes the absence of a comprehensive local evacuation plan tailored to BESS-specific hazards. With wildfire season growing longer and more intense each year, residents have expressed concern about how lithium battery fires could overwhelm local emergency response systems.
A critical public meeting will be held by the California Energy Commission on May 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the CUSD Board Room, 33122 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA, to hear public comment on the proposed site.
BLESSIN encourages concerned citizens, community groups, and local leaders to attend and share their perspectives. Further information, including safety studies and updates, is available at www.blessinoc.org.
About BLESSIN
BLESSIN (Ban Lithium Energy Storage Systems in Neighborhoods) is a grassroots organization formed by residents of South Orange County to oppose the placement of large-scale lithium battery energy storage systems near homes, schools, and ecologically sensitive areas. BLESSIN advocates for safer, better-planned alternatives that protect communities while advancing sustainable energy goals.
Media Contact:
BLESSIN Media Relations
Email: info@blessinoc.org
Website: www.blessinoc.org
