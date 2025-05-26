Back and Better Than Ever: Spring Break Fiji Unveils New Pool, Upgraded Resort, and Big Vibes
Auckland, New Zealand, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After ten years of unforgettable memories, sold-out trips, and thousands of first-time travellers finding their feet in Fiji, Spring Break Fiji is entering a bold new era. With new owners, serious investment, and a fully upgraded resort experience, the next chapter is already making waves.
At the heart of the transformation is a complete redesign of Spring Break Fiji's signature pool. Conceived by Flourishing Design Studio and brought to life by a talented team of Fijian contractors, the new pool features a built-in swim-up bar, in-pool seating, a dedicated kids’ zone, and an expansive deck with premium timber finishes. Updated lighting, fresh tiles, and a brand-new layout have reimagined the space; bringing a vibrant, resort-level energy to Beachcomber Island.
But the changes go far beyond aesthetics. Under new ownership, Spring Break Fiji has elevated every aspect of the resort-from fresh, inclusive meals to upgraded communal areas and infrastructure. The result is a destination experience that’s more thoughtful, better equipped, and built for the next generation of Spring Break travellers.
This reinvestment reflects Spring Break Fiji's commitment to creating an island adventure that’s memorable for all the right reasons, offering the magic of a private island escape with the safety, support, and structure that first-time travellers deserve.
Built for First-Time Travellers
Spring Break Fiji was created for one reason: to give young Kiwis and Australians the best possible start to their travel journey. Every year, over 60,000 Kiwis and 250,000 Aussies turn 18 and step into adulthood. Spring Break Fiji offers trips that are the ultimate mix of freedom, fun, and peace of mind — for both you and your parents.
This is more than just a party. It’s a fully hosted, stress-free experience. From 24/7 security and on-island medical support to private access, controlled entry, and expert event coordination, Spring Break Fiji takes care of everything so you can focus on the fun.
Here’s what’s included when you book:
Return flights to Fiji
5 nights’ accommodation
All meals included
World-class, bucket list experiences
An exclusively chartered island
A luxury 98ft yacht
International DJs
24/7 support from their experienced event team
You can lock in your spot with just $50 per person, then pay the rest off weekly or monthly. It’s a simple, all-in-one package designed for first-time travellers who want big adventure with none of the unknowns. Follow Spring Break Fiji's YouTube Channel and for indepth videos.
