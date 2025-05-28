Why Writing Might be the Most Underrated Entrepreneurial Skill of the 21st Century
"Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur" has now been completed.
Austin, TX, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where attention spans are short and competition is fierce, those who can communicate clearly — and creatively — win. Professor Carl David Blake’s new book, “Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur,” is more than a writing manual; it is a strategic toolkit for business thinkers, creators, and innovators.
This strategic business communication guide helps entrepreneurs articulate their vision, attract investors, lead teams, and craft brand-defining narratives.
Blake weaves decades of academic and consulting insight into a hands-on guide that includes everything from screenwriting and short fiction to a pitching, leadership development, and communication strategy. As Jordan Peterson rightly stated: “Learn to write. I’m dead serious. You learn to think, and you do that by writing.”
For those seeking a competitive edge in the startup world or looking to elevate their leadership potential, this book delivers something rare — practical wisdom you can actually apply. If you’re just starting out and want to separate yourself from the crowd, “Power of the Written Word” gives you the skills most entrepreneurs learn too late.
While universities struggle to adapt to the changing entrepreneurial landscape, Professor Blake delivers a comprehensive roadmap for mastering the written word in the “funders and founders” world.
“Power of the Written Word” not only fills a critical educational gap left by traditional institutions, but also equips readers with lifelong tools for communication and entrepreneurial success.
“Power of the Written Word” is now available on Amazon.
