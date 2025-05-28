Mirion Technologies Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Mirion Technologies, a global leader in advanced radiation safety solutions, as a Founding Member.
“Mirion Technologies stands at the forefront of nuclear innovation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the safety and performance of nuclear power plants across the entire lifecycle,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Mirion, whose unwavering commitment to excellence and forward-thinking solutions is helping pave the way for a stronger, safer, more resilient nuclear future.”
“We are proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a founding member,” said Loïc Eloy, President of Mirion Technologies. “As a leader in the nuclear industry with a commitment to innovation and excellence, it is important for us to collaborate with like-minded organizations to continue to make advancements. We are excited to work alongside the TNA to promote and strengthen the future of safe nuclear power in Texas.”
About Mirion
Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
