Michele Wallace Campanelli to be Featured in Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Melbourne, FL, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida, will be featured in a two-page spread in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.
About Michele Wallace Campanelli
A celebrated American writer, singer, and celebrity, Wallace Campanelli launched her professional writing career in the early 1990s, focusing on short stories and fiction novels. Her work has received widespread acclaim, with nine stories landing on bestseller lists, two of which reached the coveted #1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Wallace Campanelli’s short stories have been showcased in over 30 internationally acclaimed anthologies.
Wallace Campanelli’s published works include numerous novels and articles in both fiction and non-fiction, released by prestigious publishers such as Simon & Schuster, Chronicle Books, Fireside Books, Fictionwise, Whiskey Creek Press, Wee Creek Press, Florida Today Newspaper, Woman's World Magazine, Adamsmedia, McGraw-Hill, Multnomah Books, Red Rock Press, HCI, America House Publishing, and Sloth Dreams Books & Publishing. Her writing has captivated readers worldwide, with over 57 million people having read her works. Her writing has earned her multiple spots on adult and children's bestseller lists, with nine and two appearances, respectively. She is also a two-time recipient of the prestigious Seal of Excellence Award.
Beyond her writing success, Wallace Campanelli is a dynamic business leader. She serves as CEO of Regal Entertainment Services LLC and as the social media director for the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra.
Michele earned an M.S. in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University and is a candidate for an Ed.D. in Education from Trident University. In her leisure time, she enjoys cruising, traveling, and singing.
For more information, visit www.michelecampanelli.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
