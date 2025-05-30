Kruse GWS Auctions Putting on the Ritz with Hollywood Memorabilia Auction
Kruse GWS Auction's Making History Again with Hollywood Artifacts and Celebrity Memorabilia, a Stage Set to Fetch Hundreds of Thousands
Beverly Hills, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kruse GWS Auctions is “Putting on the Ritz” With Upcoming Hollywood Memorabilia Auction featuring Steve McQueen’s Mini Trail Motorcycle, Ashton Kutcher’s Sunnyvale Robe, Nicolas Cage’s Boots, Michael Jackson’s 1970 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle, Elvis Presley’s 1971 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle & Over 300 More Lots of Hollywood Artifacts and Celebrity Owned Items.
Kruse GWS Auctions to showcase a select grouping of Hollywood memorabilia at its latest upcoming auction that will feature celebrity items including, Steve McQueen’s 1969 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle, Elvis Presley’s 1971 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle and The King of Pop “Michael Jackson’s” 1970 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle. Also, up for grabs, for participating bidders are Sandra Bullock’s 3-piece costume from the movie, “Speed 2,” and Ashton Kutcher’s Sunnyvale Robe from “The Butterfly Effect”. Whether you are a seasoned bidder or beginner, winning bidders will not be disappointed as these assets will only become more valuable over time, truly a collector’s dream, featuring an array of notable items. The auction begins promptly at 8am EST online on June 7, 2025, however, bidders are encouraged to place pre-bids starting as early as May 24, 2025. This is a not-to-be-missed celebrity item driven auction with many distinguished collector’s items available from the Hollywood movie and musical archives. In addition, participants can browse all of the Lots available that contain fine jewelry and royal artifacts.
Actor, Steve McQueen best known for his roles in, “The Magnificent Seven,” “Bullitt,” “Thomas Crown Affair” and “The Great Escape” to name a few of many, is also known for his love of dirt-bikes and motorcycles, this is a rare and unique opportunity to own a piece of the Actor’s life and love of off-roading and bike riding. While Michael Jackson will forever be known as the “King of Pop” he was also a collector of art, and a big fan of motorcycles, and that’s what makes his 1970 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle so special, as Michael was photographed sitting on this one, now restored to its original state of perfection, take the “Thriller” ride of your life on this bike. Finally, it is no wonder that “The King of Rock N’ Roll,” Elvis Presley also had a love for motorcycles and once owned this 1971 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Motorcycle and was spotted riding it. With these three iconic motorcycles up for grabs, it will be an arduous task not to just bid on all three to keep the rare finds as a bundle, but capturing the winning bid on any of them will surely enhance the portfolio of any true collector. Each motorcycle is tagged with a trail of preservation, providence, certifications, and proven authenticity, which further confirms the value of each bike to be in the hundreds of thousands. The anticipated bids are sure to insight a bidding war for potential buyers.
In addition, this auction includes Nicolas Cage’s "Castor Troy" Black Leather Cuban Heel Boots, from the movie Face/Off (1997) - Step into the role of one of action cinema's most unforgettable villains with this pair of black leather Cuban heel boots, worn by Nicolas Cage as the flamboyant and dangerous Castor Troy in John Woo's 1997 action-thriller Face/Off. Sandra Bullock’s 3-Piece suit worn in the movie “Speed 2” and Michelle Pfeiffer’s suit worn in “One Find Day” are also up for the taking. With all the artifacts that were previously mentioned, there are still over three hundred Lots ranging from movie stills, jewelry, clothing and shoes from Janet Jackson, Liv Tyler, Martin Lawrence, and many, many more. This auction promises a thrilling experience with Kruse GWS’s trusted interface and online platform.
About Kruse GWS Auctions:
Kruse GWS Inc. is a world-record breaking auction house specializing in Entertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts, Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs, and NFT appraisals. Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a Royal Family, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house continues to be featured in the world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built the world’s first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globally respected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of such notable items as Elvis Presley’s personal jet, Marilyn Monroe’s famous black dress, Marlon Brando’s historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopher Machiavelli’s estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowl owned by the last Empress of Vietnam. For more information, please visit bid.gwsauctions.com. For interviews, quotes, mentions or articles please contact Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266.
