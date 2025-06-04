Nigeria to Mark 26 Years of Unbroken Democracy on June 12
Abuja, Nigeria, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On June 12, 2025, the Federal Republic of Nigeria will formally mark Democracy Day 2025, a milestone celebrating 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance. This significant anniversary reflects the enduring commitment of Nigerians to the principles of freedom, participation, and constitutional order.
Nigeria’s civilian rule is both exceptional and symbolic, and it affirms the resilience of the Nigerian people and the strength of the institutions that have evolved since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999.
“This milestone is a powerful reminder of how far we have come as a nation,” said Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation. “It is also a call to action—to strengthen our democracy further, protect civil liberties, and ensure that every Nigerian feels the impact of good governance.”
While May 29, 2025 marked exactly 26 years since the return of democracy, June 12, now designated as Democracy Day, commemorates the legacy of Nigeria’s 1993 presidential elections—controversially aborted by the military government—and honors those who fought for democratic restoration. This year’s celebration will reflect not only on Nigeria’s political journey but also on the growing role of youth, media, and cultural expression in shaping national dialogue, and civic participation.
“Nigeria’s young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow they are active participants in democracy today,” said the Minister. “From digital activism to entrepreneurship, they are using every tool at their disposal to influence the direction of our country.”
As Africa’s most populous nation, with over 220 million citizens and one of the continent’s most dynamic media and creative sectors, Nigeria continues to inspire global conversations about resilience, civic engagement, and soft power through music, film, and innovation.
The federal government will host a series of national events, dialogues, and commemorations to mark 2025 Democracy Day. These programs will offer space for reflection, civic education, and renewed commitment to the democratic ideals of transparency, equity, and accountability.
“Democracy in Nigeria is a work in progress, but it is also a living, breathing force that continues to evolve,” said Idris. “We invite Nigerians at home and abroad, as well as our international partners, to join us in honoring this journey and recommitting to its future.”
Media Inquiries:
Dr. Suleiman Haruna
Director, Public Relations and Protocol
Ministry of Information and National Orientation
Email:
info@nigeria.gov.ng
ann.ali@fmino.gov.ng
Phone:
+234-8037866802
