Alex M. Wizner Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Ontario, CA, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alex M. Wizner of Ontario, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing his exceptional contributions and achievements in logistics and transportation.
About Alex M. Wizner
Alex M. Wizner is a transportation supervisor at Martin Brower, where he provides transportation services for the food industry. In his role, he oversees routing, management, leadership, and logistics operations.
Martin Brower has established itself as a strategic supply chain partner to the world's leading brands for more than 90 years. The company delivers over 720 million cases annually to more than 26,000 locations worldwide, supported by 13,500 employees. They specialize in providing smart, sustainable solutions that help partners strengthen their end-to-end supply chains.
In his free time, Alex enjoys hiking and fishing.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Alex M. Wizner
Alex M. Wizner is a transportation supervisor at Martin Brower, where he provides transportation services for the food industry. In his role, he oversees routing, management, leadership, and logistics operations.
Martin Brower has established itself as a strategic supply chain partner to the world's leading brands for more than 90 years. The company delivers over 720 million cases annually to more than 26,000 locations worldwide, supported by 13,500 employees. They specialize in providing smart, sustainable solutions that help partners strengthen their end-to-end supply chains.
In his free time, Alex enjoys hiking and fishing.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories