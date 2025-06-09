OrthoNeuro Expands Orthopedic and Spine Care with Addition of Three Fellowship-Trained Surgeons

OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding physicians to its team this August: Braden J. Passias, D.O., Brian Skura, D.O., and Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O. Together, they bring advanced expertise, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient-centered care that will further elevate OrthoNeuro’s reputation as a regional leader in orthopedic and neurological care.