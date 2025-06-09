OrthoNeuro Expands Orthopedic and Spine Care with Addition of Three Fellowship-Trained Surgeons
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding physicians to its team this August: Braden J. Passias, D.O., Brian Skura, D.O., and Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O. Together, they bring advanced expertise, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient-centered care that will further elevate OrthoNeuro’s reputation as a regional leader in orthopedic and neurological care.
Dr. Braden Passias, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon – Joining August 4, 2025
OrthoNeuro is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias is completing his Orthopedic Spine Surgery Fellowship at the University of California, San Diego under the leadership of R. Todd Allen, M.D., Ph.D., and will graduate in July 2025. He previously completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio, and earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Passias also holds a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology, cum laude, from Miami University.
“I am thrilled to join the talented team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Passias. “As a native of Ohio, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to return home and serve the community where I grew up. I was drawn to OrthoNeuro’s reputation for clinical excellence, multidisciplinary collaboration, and its patient-first approach to care. I look forward to helping patients regain function, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life through surgical and non-surgical spine treatments.”
Dr. Passias is board-licensed in Ohio and California and specializes in the management of spinal disorders, including degenerative conditions, deformities, trauma, and complex spinal reconstructions.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Passias to OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Larry Todd, Jr., President of OrthoNeuro. “His exceptional training and passion for patient care will strengthen our spine surgery program and further our mission of delivering outstanding orthopedic and neurological care to the region.”
Dr. Passias will begin seeing patients at OrthoNeuro’s Pickerington, New Albany, and Westerville locations starting August 4, 2025.
Dr. Brian Skura, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist – Joining August 11, 2025
Dr. Brian Skura, a fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist, will join the practice on August 11, 2025. Dr. Skura completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at OhioHealth and a Sports Medicine fellowship at Beacon Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation in Cincinnati. His clinical focus includes arthroscopic surgery, ligament reconstruction, cartilage restoration, and the management of complex joint injuries.
“I am excited to join the outstanding sports medicine team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Skura. “Their patient-first philosophy, collaborative environment, and reputation for delivering top-tier care made it the perfect fit for me. I look forward to working alongside their talented surgeons, physicians, and therapists to help patients of all levels—from weekend warriors to competitive athletes—get back to doing what they love.”
“Brian is a fantastic addition to our group,” said Rod Comisar, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at OrthoNeuro. “He brings energy, advanced skills, and a strong dedication to patient outcomes. We’re thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his positive impact on our patients and referring providers.”
Dr. Skura will provide care to patients at OrthoNeuro’s Grove City, Dublin, New Albany, and Westerville offices.
Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction – Joining August 12, 2025
Dr. Craig A. Goubeaux will join OrthoNeuro as an Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction on August 12, 2025. A native Ohioan, Dr. Goubeaux completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at OhioHealth in Columbus and earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He also holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Youngstown State University, where he was a four-year NCAA Division I varsity baseball player. Following residency, Dr. Goubeaux pursued advanced fellowship training in adult reconstruction (hip and knee replacement), where he is currently training under Dr. Michael Mont, world-renowned joint replacement specialist at Sinai Hospital at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore, Maryland.
Reflecting on his decision to join OrthoNeuro, Dr. Goubeaux shared, “I was drawn to OrthoNeuro not only because of its outstanding reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, but also because of my experience working alongside some of the OrthoNeuro physicians during residency. I truly enjoyed my time with them and was inspired by how they treated their patients with compassion, respect, and a commitment to excellence. As a native Ohioan, I’m deeply committed to serving this community. I look forward to helping patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life through advanced hip and knee reconstruction techniques.”
Dr. Larry Todd, Jr. added, “Dr. Goubeaux’s expertise in hip and knee reconstruction, diverse background, and passion for patient care, will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are excited to have him help advance our mission of providing outstanding orthopedic and neurological care to the Central Ohio region.”
Dr. Goubeaux will provide care to patients at OrthoNeuro’s New Albany, Westerville, Grove City, and Dublin offices.
With the addition of Drs. Passias, Skura, and Goubeaux, OrthoNeuro continues to strengthen its ability to deliver expert, comprehensive care to patients across the region. Patients can access cutting-edge treatments, minimally invasive procedures, and personalized rehabilitation plans at OrthoNeuro. Referrals and appointment requests for all three physicians are now accepted.
About OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio, and surrounding areas, with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, and podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro has six locations throughout Greater Columbus, including two orthopedic walk-in clinics.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614.890.6555.
