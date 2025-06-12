Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer

Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth.