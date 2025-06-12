Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth.
Irvine, CA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rand Technology, a global leader in electronic component sourcing and lifecycle supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). This elevation reflects Hill’s transformational impact since joining Rand in 2023 and his critical role in accelerating the company’s growth, infrastructure, and service delivery across global markets.
Hill brings over 30 years of end-to-end global supply chain and operations leadership across industries including semiconductors, consumer products, medical equipment, and infrastructure hardware. At Rand, he has led a comprehensive operational evolution—upgrading the team, established a global strategic planning and execution framework, reduced operational complexity, and led functional teams to align and deliver on related priorities.
“James is a powerhouse leader with deep industry knowledge and a relentless focus on excellence,” said Andrea Klein, CEO and Founder of Rand Technology. “His strategic mindset and ability to execute with precision have already had a profound impact on Rand. This promotion is both well-earned and essential to our continued momentum.”
Before joining Rand, Hill served as President of a manufacturing company in the data center sector and held senior executive roles with consumer products, durable medical equipment, and technology companies. Across these roles, he consistently delivered improvements in customer experience, financial performance, and built high performance and high integrity foundational capability—including leading major organizational turnarounds, mergers, and global expansion initiatives.
Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University–East Bay and completed executive coursework at Harvard Business School. He previously served on the advisory board of the University of San Diego’s Supply Chain Management Institute, reflecting his commitment to thought leadership and talent development.
“It’s an exciting time to be part of Rand,” said Hill. “I appreciate the trust Andrea has in me and the opportunity to play a broader role in enhancing Rand’s value proposition for all our stakeholders. We continue to invest in our people, systems, and processes and committed to position ourselves as an extension of our customers’ supply chains.”
About Rand Technology
Founded in 1992, Rand Technology is a world-class independent distributor specializing in electronic component sourcing, testing, and global supply chain solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across automotive, industrial, telecom, and data infrastructure sectors, Rand provides end-to-end lifecycle support—from new product introduction (NPI) to end-of-life component sourcing. The company is proudly 100% woman-owned and holds AS9120 and AS6081 certifications, reflecting its commitment to integrity, authenticity, and global excellence.
For more information, visit www.randtech.com.
