Olivia McCurdy Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications
Olivia McCurdy of Springfield, Illinois, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications.
Lexington, VA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- McCurdy is a 2024 initiate of the National Circle. She graduated in May 2025 with a 3.83 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in digital arts and culture and journalism, advertising, and media studies advertising/public relations and media studies concentration, and an honors college degree with distinction from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.
“I am thrilled to recognize Olivia, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Communications,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
McCurdy served as vice president of chapter development on the Public Relations Student Society of America National Committee, supporting over 300 chapters nationwide. She held leadership positions in her university's PRSSA chapter, Ad Club, and Planned Parenthood Generation Action.
Her professional experience includes internships with Summerfest, Bader Rutter, and various UWM departments where she developed digital campaigns and expanded audience engagement.
“I’m incredibly honored to receive the National Leader of the Year award for Communications,” McCurdy said. “For me, communications has always been about connecting people and making a larger impact. I’m grateful for the support and opportunities that got me here, and I can’t wait to keep using my voice to create change in my community.”
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at
Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“I am thrilled to recognize Olivia, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Communications,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
McCurdy served as vice president of chapter development on the Public Relations Student Society of America National Committee, supporting over 300 chapters nationwide. She held leadership positions in her university's PRSSA chapter, Ad Club, and Planned Parenthood Generation Action.
Her professional experience includes internships with Summerfest, Bader Rutter, and various UWM departments where she developed digital campaigns and expanded audience engagement.
“I’m incredibly honored to receive the National Leader of the Year award for Communications,” McCurdy said. “For me, communications has always been about connecting people and making a larger impact. I’m grateful for the support and opportunities that got me here, and I can’t wait to keep using my voice to create change in my community.”
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at
Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Categories