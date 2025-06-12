Joseph Pool Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Joseph Pool of Plantation, Florida, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa (OΔK) Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year.
Lexington, VA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pool is a 2023 initiate of the Rollins College O∆K Circle. He is a junior with a 3.97 GPA, majoring in public policy and political economy with minors in ethics and global health.
“I am thrilled to recognize Joseph, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Leader of the Year,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
Drawing inspiration from his Moroccan heritage and family traditions, Pool founded Breaking Bread, one of the fastest-growing student organizations on campus. He was awarded the prestigious Ginsburg Fellowship and led efforts to implement the Central Florida Pledge, an initiative uniting civic, religious, and business leaders against intolerance.
As Student Government Association President, he represents students to trustees and administrators, oversees an $80,000+ budget, and spearheads dining, safety, and communication reforms.
“I am immensely grateful for this honor and award,” Pool said. “My time in Omicron Delta Kappa and Rollins' motto that 'life is for service' have given me the drive and determination to make a difference in this world and serve my community as best as I can.”
Pool is currently enrolled in MIT’s MicroMasters in Data, Economics, and Design of Policy program, focusing on data, economics, and policy design.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
