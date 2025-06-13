Hernando Beach Yacht Club Hosts 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club will host its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, 2025, to honor veterans and raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation. The event features a boat parade, silent auction, raffle, live music by Chas Collins, BBQ by Hart’s Meat Market, and an after-party. Gates open at 10:30 AM, parade starts at 11:00 AM, and festivities continue until 4:00 PM. Boat entries and sponsorships are welcome.
Hernando Beach, FL, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Hernando Beach Yacht Club (HBYC) proudly announces its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction, taking place on Thursday, July 4th at the club’s waterfront location: 4163 Shoal Line Blvd, Hernando Beach, FL. This community celebration honors our nation’s veterans and raises funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation, which provides critical support to veterans in need.
This year’s event will feature:
- A patriotic boat parade through Hernando Beach’s scenic canals
- A lively silent auction and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses
- Live music from CMT Top 10 Artist Chas Collins
- Delicious BBQ from Hart’s Meat Market
- Festive drinks and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere
Event Schedule:
- Gates open at 10:30 AM
- Boat parade begins at 11:00 AM
- After-party continues until 4:00 PM
The parade begins at 11:00 AM, led by Marina Rose Dinner & Cruise boat. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for a $300 donation per person, which includes a seat aboard the lead boat and entry to the after-party at the Yacht Club.
Boat entries for the parade are still being accepted, and local captains are encouraged to decorate their vessels and join in this spirited show of support for our veterans.
In 2024, the event raised over $12,000 for the Florida Veterans Foundation. This year’s goal is to surpass that success through ticket sales, donations, and enthusiastic community participation.
“This event is one of the most meaningful ways we give back to those who have served our country,” said Jerry Markuson, Commodore of the Hernando Beach Yacht Club. “We’re proud to bring the community together in support of our veterans and to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.”
All proceeds benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation. All ticket sales are final.
General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit hernandobeachyc.com for ticket details, boat entry information, and event updates.
Sponsorships are still available for local businesses wishing to support the event and gain visibility in the community.
Contact
Hernando Beach Yacht ClubContact
Jerry Markuson
(352) 596-4830
https://hernandobeachyc.com
