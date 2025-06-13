Hernando Beach Yacht Club Hosts 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4th

The Hernando Beach Yacht Club will host its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, 2025, to honor veterans and raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation. The event features a boat parade, silent auction, raffle, live music by Chas Collins, BBQ by Hart’s Meat Market, and an after-party. Gates open at 10:30 AM, parade starts at 11:00 AM, and festivities continue until 4:00 PM. Boat entries and sponsorships are welcome.