Rock Energy Systems Appoints Chris Fillmore as New CEO Following Jeff Townsend’s Retirement
Rock Energy Systems announced a planned leadership transition as Jeff Townsend retired as CEO, with Chris Fillmore assuming the role effective May 27, 2025. Townsend will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity.
Janesville, WI, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rock Energy Systems (RES), the parent company behind trusted brands such as Sunfire, Clean Burn, Lanair, EnergyLogic, and Air Movement Solutions, has announced a planned leadership transition. President and CEO Jeff Townsend retired from his operational role effective May 27, 2025, concluding a distinguished ten-year tenure marked by significant growth, strategic innovation, and market expansion. Chris Fillmore has been named the company’s new President and CEO.
Under Townsend’s leadership, RES has strengthened its position as a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of highly engineered heating and air movement solutions. His tenure was defined by a commitment to operational excellence, deep customer partnerships, and team development that has been instrumental in the company’s continued success.
While Townsend will be stepping down from his day-to-day responsibilities, he will remain actively involved with the company, serving on the Board of Directors and supporting the leadership team in an advisory role during the transition.
As part of a planned succession, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Fillmore as the next President and CEO of Rock Energy Systems, also effective May 27, 2025.
Fillmore brings an extensive leadership background in driving sustainable growth and cultivating high-performance cultures across different organizations. The Board is confident that Fillmore is the right leader to continue RES’s momentum and advance its mission into the future.
This leadership transition is the result of a planned succession process and is not expected to impact current projects, customer relationships, or internal operations. Rock Energy Systems will continue to focus on delivering reliable heating and air movement solutions while maintaining strong working relationships with its customers and distributors.
