Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Temecula, CA, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com
Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design, graphic design, branding, social media management, public relations, and copywriting.
Rachel Bollin got her start in marketing when she launched a popular brand of organic laundry soap in 2013. Her brand B & N Laundry, later named Brooke and Nora At Home, was a household staple in many Murrieta and Temecula homes. In 2018 she made it big and sold her brand to a major retail manufacturer. Her products have been in both boutique and chain retail stores, and even on national television. When asked about why she wanted to launch a marketing company, Rachel responded "Marketing has been a passion of mine since that first packaging design we created for B & N Laundry. I fell in love with branding and copywriting and have wanted to help other product owners have the same success I did."
Dave Berry is a seasoned video producer with two decades of professional experience. He honed his craft at industry giants like Fox Sports and Yahoo Sports. He has also leveraged his skills in photography, videography, and creative design. He is a very versatile creator with a deep understanding of visual storytelling and unmatched digital skills. Dave, who recently obtained an MBA from University of Redlands had this to say about his new startup, "We have been in the trenches of video design, and digital strategy, and we know how to create work that resonates. I'm excited to build a company that blends creativity with strategy to help brands stand out and connect in meaningful ways."
The talented duo has also brought in a team that includes website designers, graphic artists, and a personal brand photographer. Bringing in a seasoned group of creatives allows Dave and Rachel to not only be a full-service marketing company but be also a step ahead of competitors. "We are launching Creative Stories Media because we believe powerful content is what truly connects brands to customers. What sets us apart is our deep background in storytelling and our talented team of creators." - Dave Berry
You can learn more about Creative Stories Media at creativestoriesmedia.com
Contact
Rachel Bollin
949-842-3587
creativestoriesmedia.com
