Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection.
Aldie, VA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lark Brewing Co. is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Brewery, Best Craft Beer, Best Happy Hour Spot, Best Event Venue, and Best Place to Gossip in the Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, hosted by the Loudoun Times-Mirror. The annual readers’ choice program recognizes standout local businesses across Loudoun County, based entirely on public voting.
“This is such a meaningful honor for us—not just for the awards themselves, but because it reflects how our community feels about Lark Brewing Co.,” said Kathleen Huff, Director of Operations and Hospitality at Lark Brewing Co.
“For so many of our guests, Lark has become a second home—a place to celebrate milestones, unwind after a long week, or simply connect with friends and family. These recognitions are a testament to our incredible team, who put their heart into making every visit a positive and memorable experience.”
Founded in 2024 and located in Aldie, Virginia, Lark Brewing Co. was created with a single goal: to build a welcoming, community-centered destination. The farm brewery offers approachable small-batch beer, local wine and cider, a seasonal food menu, and an evolving calendar of events—from live music and trivia nights to private gatherings and family-friendly experiences.
Lark’s inviting taproom, expansive outdoor space, and collaborative partnerships with local makers, musicians, and organizations have helped establish it as a true hub for community connection in Loudoun County.
About Lark Brewing Co.:
Lark Brewing Co., located in Aldie, Virginia, is a farm brewery dedicated to brewing high-quality craft beer and creating memorable guest experiences. Nestled in the heart of Loudoun County, Lark Brewing Co. offers a vibrant, family-friendly destination with a focus on community, hospitality, and local flavor. Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast, a foodie, or a first-time visitor, Lark invites you to relax, connect, and enjoy all that our brewery, scratch kitchen, and live event space have to offer.
To learn more about upcoming events, menu highlights, and private bookings, visit www.larkbrewingco.com or follow @larkbrewingco on Instagram and Facebook.
Kat Huff
(571) 347-5275
https://www.larkbrewingco.com/
