Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space

Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection.