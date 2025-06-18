Award-Winning, Colorado Author of "The Stars in April," Peggy Wirgau, to Sign Books at Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum
Denver, CO, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau, author of the award-winning historical novel, The Stars in April (Iron Stream Media, 2021), will greet visitors and sign copies of her book at Denver’s historic Molly Brown House Museum on Saturday, June 21, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The restored 1889 home of Margaret (Molly) Brown — renowned philanthropist, suffragist, and Titanic survivor advocate — is located at 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, CO.
“The Stars in April continues to reach readers and touch the hearts of all ages. I look forward to engaging with visitors at the Molly Brown House, the home of one of Titanic’s most beloved survivors,” says Wirgau.
The Stars in April is based on the true story of Ruth Becker, a twelve-year-old girl who survived the Titanic disaster. In 1912, Ruth and her family boarded the Titanic bound for Michigan, only to face unimaginable tragedy when the ship struck an iceberg and sank, claiming over 1,500 lives.
Separated from her family in the lifeboats, Ruth showed courage and compassion as she assisted fellow passengers until their rescue.
Recommended for readers of all ages, the novel has been praised by Titanic historians, educators, and fans of historical fiction for its accuracy and emotional depth. This special event offers Titanic enthusiasts, educators, and families a unique opportunity to connect with the author and explore a landmark dedicated to one of the ship’s most well-known survivors.
The Stars in April is Wirgau’s debut novel and has received multiple honors and awards, including the Southern Christian Writers Conference Notable Book Awards, first place in the young adult category of the 2022; and a 2023 Christian Indie Awards finalist.
Wirgau’s next novel is also inspired by a true story. To Outwit Them All is about the only woman in George Washington’s group of spies during the Revolution, known as the Culper Ring. The book will be released on October 14 of this year, and is currently available for pre-order wherever books are sold.
About
Peggy Wirgau:
Peggy Wirgau is passionate about uncovering true stories from the past and sharing them with young readers. A Michigan native now living in Colorado, she is a member of the Historical Novel Society and Colorado Authors League, and a frequent speaker at schools, museums, and historical events.
Childress Ink:
Childress Ink is dedicated to supporting diverse and inspiring voices in children’s literature and beyond. From book development to marketing, the agency partners with authors who share meaningful stories that engage, educate, and empower readers.
The Molly Brown House Museum:
Operated by Historic Denver, Inc., the Molly Brown House Museum preserves the legacy of Margaret “Molly” Brown and her work as a philanthropist, activist, and Titanic survivor. The museum offers guided tours, educational programming, and special events that bring history to life.
Product Details:
The Stars in April, published by Illuminate YA, an imprint of Iron Stream Media, March 2021, $19 softcover, 9781645263067.
To Outwit Them All, to be published by Iron Stream Media, releasing October 2025, $25 softcover, 9781563097904.
“The Stars in April continues to reach readers and touch the hearts of all ages. I look forward to engaging with visitors at the Molly Brown House, the home of one of Titanic’s most beloved survivors,” says Wirgau.
The Stars in April is based on the true story of Ruth Becker, a twelve-year-old girl who survived the Titanic disaster. In 1912, Ruth and her family boarded the Titanic bound for Michigan, only to face unimaginable tragedy when the ship struck an iceberg and sank, claiming over 1,500 lives.
Separated from her family in the lifeboats, Ruth showed courage and compassion as she assisted fellow passengers until their rescue.
Recommended for readers of all ages, the novel has been praised by Titanic historians, educators, and fans of historical fiction for its accuracy and emotional depth. This special event offers Titanic enthusiasts, educators, and families a unique opportunity to connect with the author and explore a landmark dedicated to one of the ship’s most well-known survivors.
The Stars in April is Wirgau’s debut novel and has received multiple honors and awards, including the Southern Christian Writers Conference Notable Book Awards, first place in the young adult category of the 2022; and a 2023 Christian Indie Awards finalist.
Wirgau’s next novel is also inspired by a true story. To Outwit Them All is about the only woman in George Washington’s group of spies during the Revolution, known as the Culper Ring. The book will be released on October 14 of this year, and is currently available for pre-order wherever books are sold.
About
Peggy Wirgau:
Peggy Wirgau is passionate about uncovering true stories from the past and sharing them with young readers. A Michigan native now living in Colorado, she is a member of the Historical Novel Society and Colorado Authors League, and a frequent speaker at schools, museums, and historical events.
Childress Ink:
Childress Ink is dedicated to supporting diverse and inspiring voices in children’s literature and beyond. From book development to marketing, the agency partners with authors who share meaningful stories that engage, educate, and empower readers.
The Molly Brown House Museum:
Operated by Historic Denver, Inc., the Molly Brown House Museum preserves the legacy of Margaret “Molly” Brown and her work as a philanthropist, activist, and Titanic survivor. The museum offers guided tours, educational programming, and special events that bring history to life.
Product Details:
The Stars in April, published by Illuminate YA, an imprint of Iron Stream Media, March 2021, $19 softcover, 9781645263067.
To Outwit Them All, to be published by Iron Stream Media, releasing October 2025, $25 softcover, 9781563097904.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories