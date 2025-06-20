Data Maelumat Unveils Fresh New Logo and Revamped Website to Enhance User Experience
Data Maelumat, a top B2B email data provider, unveils its new website and logo, reflecting growth and innovation. The redesign offers faster, mobile-friendly access and improved navigation. Serving APAC and beyond, the company continues to deliver reliable, verified email data for marketers.
Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Data Maelumat, a leading provider of verified B2B email databases and marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website along with a bold new logo that reflects the company’s growth, innovation, and customer-first approach.
The refreshed visual identity and website redesign mark a significant milestone in Data Maelumat’s evolution as a trusted resource for marketers, small businesses, and enterprises seeking high-quality, targeted email contacts. The new website features a modern layout, intuitive navigation, improved speed, and optimized access across all devices, ensuring users can now explore and access services more easily than ever before.
“We wanted our brand to better represent who we are today—forward-thinking, reliable, and committed to excellence” said co-founder Umran Khan Patan.
With a strong presence in the APAC region and beyond, Data Maelumat continues to expand its offerings to meet growing demand for accurate and permission-based business email data. The revamp is part of a broader effort to deliver smarter solutions for digital marketers and sales professionals globally.
Visit the new website at www.datamaelumat.com to explore the updated look and improved functionality.
About Data Maelumat
Data Maelumat is a premium B2B data provider specializing in verified business email contacts across various regions, including APAC, North America, and Europe. The company empowers marketers with compliant, high-quality data to drive effective campaigns and real business results.
For more details,
Phone: 91487-60114
Email: info@datamaelumat.com
