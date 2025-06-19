ENERCON Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes ENERCON, a leading engineering and environmental services firm, as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
“From supporting the first SMR design certification in the U.S. to performing the nuclear industry’s first 80-year license renewal, ENERCON’s leadership continues to pave the way for unlocking nuclear energy’s full potential,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with ENERCON, a nuclear industry leader that will undoubtedly strengthen Texas’ efforts to bring innovation, efficiency, and reliability to our grid through nuclear power.”
“ENERCON is honored to be a Founding Member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. Organizations like the TNA are vital to the development of clean carbon-free energy and energy independence,” said ENERCON President Robert Bryan.
About ENERCON
ENERCON provides professional engineering and environmental services to numerous clients in nuclear power generation, power delivery, and related markets, renewable and conventional power generation, electric transmission and distribution, distributed generation, and data centers. ENERCON is proud to be a leading partner to the nuclear power industry, delivering specialized services and operational efficiencies across the industry. ENERCON’s track record includes Engineer of Choice contracts at over 90% of nuclear power plants in the United States, support of every nuclear utility in the country, and a broad portfolio of current and past projects and has two local offices located in Dallas, TX and Fort Worth, TX. Notably, ENERCON supported the first SMR design certification in the U.S., prepared the nuclear industry’s first 80-year subsequent license renewal application, completed a nuclear feasibility study for the state of Michigan, and is currently developing the construction permit application for Holtec International’s SMR-300 at the existing Palisades Nuclear Power Plant Site. ENERCON continues to be ranked by Engineering News Record as one of the top engineering design providers to the U.S. nuclear industry. To learn more, visit www.enercon.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
