AI-Powered Fundraising Study Shows 8 Nonprofits Increase Donations with Donor IQ®
Groundbreaking study of Donor IQ® proves AI-powered donor analytics increases house fundraising efficiency and net donations by cultivating untapped segments and eliminating underperformers.
Irvine, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Equity Decisions Systems, a leader in AI-driven fundraising technology, and Fund Raising Strategies have completed a multi-organization test proving that AI-powered donor analytics increase non-profit donations and campaign efficiency for house campaigns. The study, conducted across eight nonprofits, used Donor IQ’s behavior-based AI to predict donor giving patterns and optimize fundraising strategy. This new test follows a decade of successful usage of Donor IQ for prospect-based fundraising. The results demonstrate the power of behavior-based artificial intelligence in optimizing donor engagement, increasing contributions, and driving fundraising efficiency from initial contact during prospecting through ongoing management of the donor to maximize lifetime value.
The test was conducted on approximately 90,000 mailing records selected from house lists using Donor IQ’s proprietary AI algorithms. By predicting giving patterns, all of the participating organizations saw a significant increase in net donations compared to traditional donor selection methods. Donor IQ works by identifying previously untapped segments and recoverable lapsed donors, as well as eliminating those segments that fall short.
This comes at a critical time for non-profit fundraising. According to GivingTuesday’s latest report, new donor retention rates have declined for the fifth consecutive year, with only 19.4% of new donors retained year-to-date. This underscores the urgent need for data-driven strategies like AI-driven donor engagement to improve fundraising efficiency and long-term donor relationships.
Fund Raising Strategies, known for its strategic fundraising expertise, provided critical support in implementing and measuring the test’s effectiveness.
“Our mission has always been to help nonprofits maximize their net donations,” said Brian Anderson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fund Raising Strategies. “Using DonorIQ for both prospecting and house campaigns allows us to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to improve fundraising results.”
“We are thrilled with the results of this collaboration,” said David Speights, PhD, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Equity Decision Systems. “Our AI technology is unique in that it enhances traditional donor segmentation with advanced machine learning, making campaigns more effective.”
With the success of this initial test, Equity Decision Systems and Fund Raising Strategies are in the process of rolling out Donor IQ for house campaigns—offering AI-powered prospecting and house fundraising solutions to more organizations. Nonprofits can see how Donor IQ can boost their fundraising. Schedule a demo today at: www.equitydecisions.com.
About Equity Decision Systems (www.equitydecisions.com)
Equity Decision Systems is the leading AI-powered solution transforming non-profit fundraising through behavior-based artificial intelligence and advanced predictive modeling. By leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and AI, Donor IQ helps fundraising organizations optimize donor acquisition, retention, and lifetime value. Our proprietary models analyze millions of past solicitations and donations to identify the most promising donor prospects, maximize net revenue, and reduce wasted outreach efforts.
With a focus on precision targeting, behavior-driven content optimization, and campaign efficiency, Donor IQ enables fundraising teams to make smarter decisions that drive measurable results. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Donor IQ is part of Equity Decision Systems (EQDS), a leader in behavior-based AI and machine learning solutions.
About Fund Raising Strategies (www.fundraisingstrategies.com)
Fund Raising Strategies, based in Mclean, Virginia, is a family of individuals who love their country, care about each other, and are enthusiastic about the organizations they serve. Whether working to preserve American history, teach the next generation about American heroes, rescue innocent, abused animals, or give back to veterans in need, our clients are dedicated to making America a better place. We share their passion.
Media Contact:
Deborah McKenzie
d.mckenzie@mdmcontent.com
The test was conducted on approximately 90,000 mailing records selected from house lists using Donor IQ’s proprietary AI algorithms. By predicting giving patterns, all of the participating organizations saw a significant increase in net donations compared to traditional donor selection methods. Donor IQ works by identifying previously untapped segments and recoverable lapsed donors, as well as eliminating those segments that fall short.
This comes at a critical time for non-profit fundraising. According to GivingTuesday’s latest report, new donor retention rates have declined for the fifth consecutive year, with only 19.4% of new donors retained year-to-date. This underscores the urgent need for data-driven strategies like AI-driven donor engagement to improve fundraising efficiency and long-term donor relationships.
Fund Raising Strategies, known for its strategic fundraising expertise, provided critical support in implementing and measuring the test’s effectiveness.
“Our mission has always been to help nonprofits maximize their net donations,” said Brian Anderson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fund Raising Strategies. “Using DonorIQ for both prospecting and house campaigns allows us to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to improve fundraising results.”
“We are thrilled with the results of this collaboration,” said David Speights, PhD, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Equity Decision Systems. “Our AI technology is unique in that it enhances traditional donor segmentation with advanced machine learning, making campaigns more effective.”
With the success of this initial test, Equity Decision Systems and Fund Raising Strategies are in the process of rolling out Donor IQ for house campaigns—offering AI-powered prospecting and house fundraising solutions to more organizations. Nonprofits can see how Donor IQ can boost their fundraising. Schedule a demo today at: www.equitydecisions.com.
About Equity Decision Systems (www.equitydecisions.com)
Equity Decision Systems is the leading AI-powered solution transforming non-profit fundraising through behavior-based artificial intelligence and advanced predictive modeling. By leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and AI, Donor IQ helps fundraising organizations optimize donor acquisition, retention, and lifetime value. Our proprietary models analyze millions of past solicitations and donations to identify the most promising donor prospects, maximize net revenue, and reduce wasted outreach efforts.
With a focus on precision targeting, behavior-driven content optimization, and campaign efficiency, Donor IQ enables fundraising teams to make smarter decisions that drive measurable results. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Donor IQ is part of Equity Decision Systems (EQDS), a leader in behavior-based AI and machine learning solutions.
About Fund Raising Strategies (www.fundraisingstrategies.com)
Fund Raising Strategies, based in Mclean, Virginia, is a family of individuals who love their country, care about each other, and are enthusiastic about the organizations they serve. Whether working to preserve American history, teach the next generation about American heroes, rescue innocent, abused animals, or give back to veterans in need, our clients are dedicated to making America a better place. We share their passion.
Media Contact:
Deborah McKenzie
d.mckenzie@mdmcontent.com
Contact
Equity Decision Systems c/oContact
Deborah McKenzie
847-744-5810
Deborah McKenzie
847-744-5810
Categories