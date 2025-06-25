Inspo Hair Launches Virtual Hair Consultations

Inspo Hair has officially launched its virtual consultation platform, offering personalized hair color guidance from licensed cosmetologists. Designed for DIY color enthusiasts, the platform helps users avoid common at-home mistakes like banding, breakage, and expensive salon corrections. Through the Inspo Hair app, users can book a live Zoom consultation with a licensed stylist who creates a custom plan based on their current hair condition and desired result.