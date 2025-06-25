Inspo Hair Launches Virtual Hair Consultations
Inspo Hair has officially launched its virtual consultation platform, offering personalized hair color guidance from licensed cosmetologists. Designed for DIY color enthusiasts, the platform helps users avoid common at-home mistakes like banding, breakage, and expensive salon corrections. Through the Inspo Hair app, users can book a live Zoom consultation with a licensed stylist who creates a custom plan based on their current hair condition and desired result.
Orlando, FL, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Helping DIY Hair Color Enthusiast Avoid Costly Mistakes.
Inspo Hair, a new beauty tech platform, today announced the launch of its virtual consultation service that connects users with licensed cosmetologists for personalized, realtime hair color guidance. With consultations starting at just $15, Inspo Hair empowers users to safely achieve salon quality results at home without the guesswork, bleach disasters, or $300 color corrections.
“Inspo was built for the people scrolling TikTok trying to figure out how to dye their hair at home or which toner to buy,” said Rachel Graefe, founder of Inspo Hair. “Whether it’s fixing banding, going blonde without breaking your hair, or just picking the right product, we offer expert guidance before the damage is done.”
The service allows users to book a Zoom consultation with a licensed stylist based on their goals, current hair condition, and intake responses. Users receive a personalized color plan with step-by-step instructions and Amazon linked product recommendations, no upselling, no pressure to visit a salon.
Inspo Hair app also includes a virtual try-on feature, AI powered safety logic, and a growing stylist dashboard called The Backbar, giving licensed cosmetologists the tools to offer remote consultations on their own terms.
Inspo Hair’s proprietary, patent pending AI engine is built using licensed cosmetology principles and structured safety logic. Unlike apps that offer only virtual filters, Inspo’s AI simulates real-world results and guides users through realistic, safe at home transformations.
The Inspo Hair app is now live on iOS, Android, and at https://inspoailllc.com.
About Inspo Hair
Inspo Hair is a virtual hair color platform that helps users safely transform their hair from home through real time consultations with licensed professionals. The brand combines AIpowered color preview tools, expert consultations, and personalized product recommendations to create the first end to end “Try Before You Dye” solution for DIY hair color.
Media Contact:
Rachel Graefe
Founder, Inspo Hair
info@inspohair.com
https://inspoailllc.com
