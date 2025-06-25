ArcSite Wins “Best Ease of Use” in Construction Tech, Reinforcing Its Role as the Go-To Mobile Drawing App for Contractors

ArcSite has been named a 2025 “Best Ease of Use” winner in Construction Estimating Software by Gartner Digital Markets, based entirely on verified user reviews. With a 4.7/5 rating across platforms like Capterra and Software Advice, ArcSite continues to lead the way in mobile-first drawing and estimating, helping contractors streamline workflows, generate fast, accurate proposals, and look more professional on the job.