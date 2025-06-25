ArcSite Wins “Best Ease of Use” in Construction Tech, Reinforcing Its Role as the Go-To Mobile Drawing App for Contractors
ArcSite has been named a 2025 “Best Ease of Use” winner in Construction Estimating Software by Gartner Digital Markets, based entirely on verified user reviews. With a 4.7/5 rating across platforms like Capterra and Software Advice, ArcSite continues to lead the way in mobile-first drawing and estimating, helping contractors streamline workflows, generate fast, accurate proposals, and look more professional on the job.
Grand Rapids, MI, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ArcSite has been named a 2025 “Best Ease of Use” winner in Construction Estimating Software by Gartner Digital Markets, a recognition based entirely on verified user reviews from Gartner Digital Markets platforms Capterra and Software Advice.
ArcSite empowers professionals with easy-to-use design tools, accurate estimations, and seamless collaboration, streamlining workflows and enhancing project outcomes.
These recognitions and awards are an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews to help buyers identify the highest-rated software companies in specific categories, offering the most popular solutions.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the customers who use ArcSite every day to grow their businesses,” said Jenn Bergner, the Chief Marketing Officer of ArcSite. “Our goal has always been to build field-first technology that makes complex work easier, faster, and more professional, and this award reflects that mission.”
Here’s what users have to share about their experience with ArcSite:
Construction Management, Residential Construction Estimating, Data Collection, HVAC, Job Costing, Construction Estimating
“This is my first time using this type of software. I’m a design specialist and my job entails drawing full footprint for homes and concrete in order to bid jobs and the software has made it very simple and easy to complete my job while looking very professional for customers.” by Joshua W. [Capterra]
Contractor Management
“I am overall very pleased with ArcSite and couldn’t imagine my job without it. It provides a very professional look for estimates and is very accurate for design and implementation.” by Thad [Software Advice]
Other recent recognitions include:
Capterra Shortlist for Construction Estimating Software Report
Software Advice Frontrunner for Construction Estimating Software Report
GetApp Category Leader for Construction Estimating Software Report
Why choose ArcSite? With an overall rating of 4.7/5 across Gartner Digital Markets sites, the app boasts:
Mobile-first drawing tools with CAD-level precision — no steep learning curve required
Instant material takeoffs and estimates directly from your drawings
Proposal generation tools that help you close jobs faster
Preloaded libraries with 1,200+ CAD blocks and shapes
Industry-specific templates for construction, fencing, concrete, and more
With recognitions across multiple Gartner Digital Markets properties and a 4.7/5 user rating, ArcSite continues to lead the way in making professional-grade CAD and estimating tools accessible, wherever the job takes you.
About ArcSite:
ArcSite is a revolutionary mobile platform that allows users to create accurate drawings, proposals, and material take-offs directly from their smartphones and tablets. Designed for professionals in industries such as construction, home improvement, and design, ArcSite makes it easy to capture, measure, and visualize any space in real-time, helping businesses grow and projects succeed.
About Gartner Digital Markets:
Gartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.
For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets
Disclaimer:
The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.
