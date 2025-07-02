AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security.
San Diego, CA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- An impactful new article has been released by Yudha Mas Anto on www.AmericasLove.org. It examines the introduction of a new weapon design by Marines called: Extreme, Long Range VTOL Drones. These drones are designed to have a range of over 10,000 miles with heavy carrying capacity. The article focuses on how the United States Marines groundbreaking technology is set to "transform modern warfare and usher in a new era of global peace," said US Marine Robert Steele.
The article explores the "Hostage Strategy," an attack strategy developed by Steele (www.USLove.org) and his team of Marines, utilizing the extreme long range drones to take a country's infrastructure hostage instead of destroying it. It elaborates on how these AI-guided drones can execute precise, non-lethal strikes to disrupt financial systems and national infrastructure, aiming to neutralize threats without human casualties.
The article at further explains that these cheap-to-build and virtually undetectable drones can swiftly and simultaneously paralyze a nation's economic systems. It positions this development as a move towards "Humanitarian Dominance," offering a path to peace that is less costly, preserves lives, and leaves societies intact for recovery.
For a comprehensive understanding of how United States Marines plan on utilizing Extreme Long-Range, AI-driven drones, "to win the upcoming war with China, and make traditional warfare obsolete," said Robert Steele, read the full article at www.AmericasLove.org.
Marines Play a Scary Game of Future Warfare and Long-Range AI-Driven Drones
Marines examine and explain why the Pentagon is buying the wrong gear.
