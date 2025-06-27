Fiorry Strengthens Support with a List of Venues for Trans People to Meet
Fiorry expands its venue guide for transgender people with verified safe spaces across four continents. The platform researches bars, cafés, clubs, and community centers to ensure real safety standards. Available in English, Spanish, and German, the guide helps trans users find welcoming places to meet and socialize with confidence.
Las Vegas, NV, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fiorry, the social platform built for LGBTQ+ people and allies, offers a growing guide to places where trans guests can meet and relax. The list spans bars, cafés, clubs, and community centres on four continents. Each page shows an address, a short note on the vibe, and a map pin. The feature has been live since 2024 and adds fresh entries every month.
The research team at Fiorry spends hours on each location. They read user reports, check public reviews, and phone staff to confirm entry rules. Only venues that meet clear safety tests join the guide. If a place changes hands, the listing goes dark until new checks restore trust.
Safety leads to every step. Users can already connect with others in their area through the platform's matching system. The venue database adds another layer to help you find a trans person near you while ensuring those meetings happen in welcoming environments.
Language should never block a good night out. Fiorry works in English, Spanish, and German. All menus, tips, and venue pages appear in the chosen language, with local text next to the original notes. Visitors and locals both read with ease.
“We want our users to focus on friends, not on safety drills. Our guide shows where care for trans guests is part of the house rules, not an afterthought,” says Olha Rybak, Chief Content Editor at Fiorry.
Fiorry trans dating features work alongside the venue database to create comprehensive support for users. The platform combines social networking with practical safety resources. This sets Fiorry apart from other dating apps that focus only on connections without considering real-world safety.
The current guide features diverse locations across multiple countries and cities, from New York to Berlin, with additional regions planned for upcoming months. Local research teams gather current photographs and regular updates for each venue, ensuring users understand what to expect before visiting.
Fiorry asks its community to stay alert, respect each venue’s rules, and look out for one another. By moving as one, users help the list stay honest and wide-ranging.
