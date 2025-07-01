Travel Industry Pros Launch Bold New Podcast: The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride

Travel pros Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz launch "The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride," a bold new podcast pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel business. Blending real talk, industry insights, and marketing strategy, it’s made for travel advisors by two women who live it. New episodes drop weekly on major podcast platforms.