Travel Industry Pros Launch Bold New Podcast: The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride
Travel pros Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz launch "The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride," a bold new podcast pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel business. Blending real talk, industry insights, and marketing strategy, it’s made for travel advisors by two women who live it. New episodes drop weekly on major podcast platforms.
Howell, NJ, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Travel industry veterans Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz are pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel agency business with the launch of their new podcast, “The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride.” Equal parts unfiltered storytelling, industry insight, and business strategy, the show is built for travel advisors by two women who live it.
With over 20 years each in corporate America, Tahryn and Karen met at a romance travel conference in Mexico in December 2024 where they became fast friends, bonding over margaritas and marketing war stories. Tahryn built her career in marketing communications and advertising for powerhouse brands like Sprint, T-Mobile, NASCAR, and BMW, while Karen drove brand marketing for iconic consumer names like American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas the Train, Barbie, and Fiskars. That shared experience of big-brand strategy and travel entrepreneurship is what makes their podcast stand out in the crowded podcast landscape.
“We didn’t want another generic ‘travel trends’ podcast,” says Tahryn. “We wanted a space where travel advisors and industry insiders could hear what really happens behind the scenes — you’ll hear real talk about our successes, our failures, what we’re trying in marketing and the lessons we’ve picked up along the way.”
Karen adds, “We’re pulling from our corporate marketing backgrounds and showing how we apply those skills to run profitable, sustainable travel businesses today. It’s a little business, a little therapy, and a lot of what no one else is saying out loud.”
The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride is designed with travel professionals and industry people in mind, but anyone curious about the wild, weird, and wonderful world of travel will feel right at home. Episodes feature real talk on travel trends, sales tactics, destination intel, marketing moves, and raw conversations with fellow travel pros.
The first episode debuted May 21, 2025, with new episodes dropping weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and YouTube Music and YouTube.
About The Tahryn and Karen Show - 2 Travel Agents One Wild Ride: "The Tahryn and Karen Show - 2 Travel Agents One Wild Ride" is a new podcast hosted by experienced travel agents Tahryn Nicastro of Shore to Sea Vacations and Karen Walz of Walz 2 Walz Travel. The podcast offers a candid and humorous look into the travel industry, sharing personal stories, industry insights, and the often-unpredictable realities of being a travel agent.
About Tahryn Nicastro
Tahryn Nicastro owns and operates Shore to Sea Vacations, an award-winning boutique style travel agency in Howell, NJ. Established in 2016, her agency focuses on romance & family travel and serves clients nationwide from her home-based office (shoretoseavacations.com). She’s also the creator of The Travel Agent MBA™ which is a new online education platform for agents to learn marketing and business strategy and how to apply them to their businesses.
About Karen Walz
A true "travel whisperer," Karen Walz, owner of Walz 2 Walz Travel, (walz2walztravel.com) brings a comprehensive background in brand strategy and consumer-focused marketing to her passion for crafting extraordinary global adventures. She's a strategic partner who ensures every journey, from Caribbean breezes to dream honeymoons, is perfectly tailored, on-budget, and brimming with unforgettable moments.
