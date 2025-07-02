AURI ELEVATE Launches Advanced Biostimulator Training Led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN
Auri Aesthetics announces its next AURI ELEVATE training: Biostimulator Mastery—Sculptra® & Hyperdilute Radiesse®, a full-day clinical training for licensed medical professionals led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN.
Gilbert, AZ, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Auri Aesthetics announces the next session in its premium training series, AURI ELEVATE, with a full-day, hands-on clinical course titled “Biostimulator Mastery: Sculptra® & Hyperdilute Radiesse®” taking place July 26, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Designed for licensed medical professionals including nurse injectors, physicians, and dentists, this high-level training is co-led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, founder of Auri Aesthetics and Auri Injector Academy, and Jordan White, RN, international trainer and aesthetic leader widely known as The Murse Injector.
“AURI ELEVATE was created to meet the demand for more rigorous, thoughtful, and strategy-based training in aesthetics,” said Rechelle Trejo, NP. “This course offers a deeper look into both the science and the artistry of biostimulatory treatments—something we believe the next generation of injectors is hungry for.”
Training Highlights Include:
Scientific foundations of collagen biostimulators
Product composition and mechanism of action for Sculptra® and hyperdilute Radiesse®
Safe and effective injection techniques using cannula and needle
Anatomy-based safety protocols and complication prevention
Patient selection, treatment planning, and practice integration for profitability
This is a hands-on, small group training focused on clinical skill-building and strategic treatment planning. The event is independently hosted by Auri Aesthetics. No sponsorship or affiliation with product manufacturers is implied.
Registration Information:
To apply, call 480.509.7730 or email info@auriaesthetics.com.
Spots are limited and early application is encouraged.
More information: https://auriaesthetics.com/auri-academy/
About the Instructors:
Rechelle Trejo, NP, is the founder of Auri Aesthetics, a Scottsdale-based luxury med spa. She is also the creator of Auri Injector Academy and an educator with over 150 training videos on Patreon.
Jordan White, RN, founder of Urban Aesthetics + Wellness, is a national trainer for Cartessa Aesthetics and NOON Aesthetics. Named “Top Injector in Arizona” by Phoenix Entrepreneur Magazine, he brings a modern, holistic approach to education.
About AURI ELEVATE:
AURI ELEVATE is the professional education division of Auri Aesthetics. Designed to elevate the careers of aesthetic professionals, it offers focused, high-caliber training in clinical mastery and strategic application.
Media Contact:
Jadelyn Alvarez
480-509-7730
info@auriaesthetics.com
Auri Aesthetics
https://auriaesthetics.com
@auriaesthetics
