AURI ELEVATE Launches Advanced Biostimulator Training Led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN

Auri Aesthetics announces its next AURI ELEVATE training: Biostimulator Mastery—Sculptra® & Hyperdilute Radiesse®, a full-day clinical training for licensed medical professionals led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN.